Amazon pilots using video calls to verify third-party sellers

Amazon is testing the use of video calls to verify external sellers as it tries to minimize the number of fraudulent accounts and listings on its platform, the company announced. The live verification initiative initially used face-to-face meetings when it started earlier this year, but focused on video conferencing as the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated social distancing measures.

"As we practice social distancing, we are testing a process that allows us to validate the identification of potential vendors via video conference," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, "This pilot allows us to connect one-on-one with potential vendors. while making it even harder for scammers to hide. "

"This pilot allows us to connect one-on-one with potential vendors and at the same time makes it even more difficult for scammers to hide."

In recent years, Amazon has faced intense scrutiny over products sold by third parties on its platform. Last year, for example, an investigation by The Wall Street Journal He found thousands of items for sale on Amazon that were mislabeled, banned, or declared unsafe by federal agencies. There have also been reports of counterfeit products being sold on Amazon. Last year, Amazon announced that third-party sales account for more than half of the items sold on its platform.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The new live verification process is currently being tested in countries like the US. USA, UK, China, and Japan, and involves an Amazon associate who verifies that a seller matches their ID and the documents they have provided as part of their request. It does not imply the use of any facial recognition technology to verify your identity, Amazon confirmed to GeekWire. The call also offers an opportunity for the associate to answer questions about the application process. Amazon says so far more than 1,000 potential sellers have gone through the pilot program.

Amazon says its existing third-party vendor verification process uses a combination of machine learning and human review to eliminate suspected bad actors. The company said these processes prevented 2.5 million accounts from listing items for sale in 2019.