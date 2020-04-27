Amazon Offers Free Year of Discovery's Network Food Kitchen on FireTV – Up News Info

Discovery and Amazon are offering Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers a one-year free subscription to Food Network Kitchen, as food has become a diversion, a priority, and an obsession for many Americans who take refuge in their homes.

The offer expands last year's deal between Amazon devices (with hands-free access to Alexa) and Food Network Kitchen, DTC's unique offering launched last October with live and on-demand cooking classes, streaming episodes of Food Network display a massive catalog of recipes and home delivery of ingredients. The freebie is a compliment from Amazon, Discovery said.

"We are delighted with the success of our initial collaboration with Amazon to launch Food Network Kitchen and we couldn't be more excited to introduce tens of millions of Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers to Food Network Kitchen," said Peter Faricy, CEO of Global Direct-to-Consumer, Discovery, Inc. "Now that families and individuals prepare meals at home now more than ever, this offering will help provide ideas and encouragement to more customers during this unprecedented time."

"Many of us spend more time cooking at home during these difficult times and we need a little inspiration," agreed Marc Whitten, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, in a statement. "That is why we are pleased to offer all of our new and existing Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers one year of free access to the Food Network Kitchen."

Coinciding with the offer, Food Network Kitchen and Amazon will launch a weekend initiative from May 2 to 3 called We Cook Together "to help those seeking inspiration and assistance in the kitchen." It will bring two-day live classes from the home kitchens of Valerie Bertinelli, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila, each class with a live Q&A. Food Network has not had live classes since its studios closed in Los Angeles and New York.

"During this unprecedented time, I know that my first instinct as a chef is to turn to my kitchen, cook something nutritious for those who matter most to me," said Flay. “Suddenly facing the chore of cooking for yourself and your family, multiple times a day, can be daunting, and we hope the Food Network Kitchen app and our #WeCookTogether Live Classes Weekend offer the necessary support and motivation. to prepare something delicious for your loved ones. "

Faricy also said that, apart from Amazon, Discovery will offer free subscriptions to healthcare providers and first responders to Food Network Kitchen and allow its followers to nominate those who are eligible.

Food Network Kitchen has an average rating of 4.6 on Amazon Appstore, Apple App Stores and Google Play with 2,300 on-demand cooking classes, hundreds of premium step-by-step instructions, Food Network cooking show episodes and more than 80,000 proven recipes. In January, Amazon said Fire TV had more than 40 million active users, making it one of the most popular ways for viewers to access free and subscription apps.

Last week, Amazon unveiled some jumps in March, when it said that fitness apps (led by Peloton) at its global and U.S. app stores saw an average 40% increase in Fire TV usage. He did not mention Food Network Kitchen, but the food lives up to the physical condition of the home in the current pandemic situation.

He said the Food Network Kitchen app has more than 5 million downloads. New users increased 50% and subscribers increased 70% after COVID-19. Part of the app (recipes and some shows is free and ad-supported) with live and on-demand classes and tutorials that require a subscription fee of $ 4.99 per month or $ 39.99 per year.