Amazon faces lawsuit over Chinese battery that allegedly set fire to a garage

A mislabeled battery that allegedly caused a fire in a Minnesota man's garage last year is the subject of a new lawsuit against Amazon. Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company claims the e-commerce giant sold the battery to its customer, Dane Meyer of Cottonwood, Minnesota, last April and should be responsible for the $ 75,000 in damage caused by the fire.

In its claim, Farm Bureau claims that the battery was eligible for Amazon Prime shipping and was highlighted as an "Amazon's Choice,quot; product. "Through its,quot; Amazon Choice "program, Amazon,quot; recommends highly-rated, well-priced products available for immediate shipment, "the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the battery caught fire when used with an incompatible charger, a model listed as "compatible,quot; in the product list information on the Amazon website.

The insurance company is suing for negligence, lack of warning and liability, saying Amazon "played a direct role in the promotion, sale, compliance and distribution,quot; of the battery, which it claims was delivered to Meyer in a box with the Amazon logo. in the same.

The lawsuit is the latest test of how much liability Amazon has for products sold by third parties on its platform. In the past, Amazon has maintained that, for some products, it only serves as the conduit between the buyer and the seller and is therefore not responsible for defects in those products.

In July 2019, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that Amazon was liable as a seller of third-party products. The court issued its ruling in the case of a Pennsylvania woman who said she was blinded in one eye after a dog collar she bought from a third party through Amazon broke and hit her in the face.

"We do not believe that Pennsylvania law protects a company from strict liability simply because it adheres to a business model that does not prioritize consumer safety," according to the majority opinion of the Third Circuit.

Amazon did not respond to a request for The edge Looking for comments on the pending lawsuit in Minnesota.