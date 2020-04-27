Home Entertainment Allison Janney forgot she was in "10 Things I Hate About You,quot;,...

Allison Janney forgot she was in "10 Things I Hate About You,quot;, and Gwyneth Paltrow understands her fight

"Sometimes it happens,quot;.

Not long ago, I was struck by the illustrious Allison Janney forgetting that she was in 10 things I hate about you.

Her role as an aspiring erotic novelist / high school guidance counselor, Ms. Perky was small, but powerful.

When Comments By Celebs shared the Allison Janney moment ™, Gwyneth Paltrow stepped in to offer this hilarious defense:

We have no choice but to establish a self-conscious legend.

