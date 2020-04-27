Alicia Silverstone returns to act with multiple projects: Valley Girl, The Baby-Sitters Club and Masters of the Universe Revelations

Alicia Silverstone was at the height of her career when she suddenly disappeared. Many were confused since Alicia didn't seem to give any reason for her departure, she just seemed to stop working. Although he was out of the spotlight, he went viral in 2012 after mouthfeeding his son in the same way that birds feed their young. But with all that in the past, Alicia is looking for a revitalized acting career and has some big appearances. Alicia's most important roles to date have been in Clueless and Batman and Robin and although he never stopped acting entirely, he turned his attention to smaller productions. Now he is returning to the silver screen and will appear in the musical remake of Valley girl, The Nanny Cluband Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

In the next issue of Life & Style on May 4, 2020, Alicia Silverstone explained why she left Hollywood at the height of her career.

In short, Alicia was unprepared for the bodily shame she experienced and the pressure exerted on her to fit into a certain mold. Things came to a head when she was filming Batman and Robin and felt the pressure of wearing her tight Batgirl costume. The article said paparazzi were relentless and started calling her "Fatgirl,quot; instead of "Batgirl,quot;.

"If you had told me that acting meant I was going to be called fat and that I had to do things a certain way, then I was like,‘ F off. " I wasn't interested in being famous and maintaining any kind of fame (after that).

Now the projects are coming and Alicia could not be happier.

the Valley girl The remake has caught the attention of fans and people are thrilled to see what the musical version will be like. Alicia will play the adult version of the main character, Julie Richman. You can see the official trailer of Valley girl down.

Alice will appear in two Netflix television series. The first is The Nanny Club where she will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer. The second series is the animated miniseries. Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Alice will play Queen Marlena.

Due to the filming of the Coronavirus pandemic and the series' release dates have been suspended.

