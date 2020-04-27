Alia Bhatt shares a photo from her virtual meeting with her friends



Thank goodness for the digital revolution, the block seems less demanding with the virtual connections we still have with the outside world. Social media, OTT platforms, even zoom calls, there are countless ways to stay connected to the things and people we love.

Alia Bhatt also had a little digital gathering with her friends today and shares a group selfie on her social media. Captioned, "Just Together,quot;, Alia can be seen taking a photo as six of her friends smile for her.





Alia is in quarantine with her sister and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. While we were able to see her squad in the picture, fans were eager to know where RK was while Alia was busy chatting with her squad.

Take a look at his post below.

