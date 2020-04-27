Alia Bhatt captures Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan cooking together

Alia Bhatt is a loving daughter of her father Mahesh Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan. Recently, the actress, who is a stone's throw from her parents, decided to pay them a visit, although she took all necessary precautions. And while there, the actress shot a great video of her parents cooking together.

Shared by her mom, Soni Razdan, the video shows her and Mahesh Bhatt cooking together in the kitchen while Alia records the two of them. You can hear Alia's giggles in the video as she enjoys this moment with her parents. Along with the post, Soni wrote: "Cooking classes in progress … umm, just don't imagine we actually cook. Some moves here and there. And they want to put it on tik tok. I have strictly forbidden it …" Reacting to video, Alia commented: "OMG …"

Look the following video: