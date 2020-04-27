Airbnb's New Cleaning Protocols Include 24-Hour Vacancies Between Reservations

Short-term home rental platform Airbnb is unveiling a new "improved cleaning initiative,quot; that will take effect in May and will include a 24-hour vacancy period between bookings, according to a company blog post. The new cleanup protocol is not required for property hosts, but guests will be able to see which hosts are participating in the cleanup initiative in the search results on the platform.

Airbnb asserts that this is the "first general standardized protocol for cleaning and disinfection in the home sharing industry,quot; and that its work in developing the cleaning protocol is "informed by standards published by the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention (CDC) of the United States, leading experts such as Dr. Vivek Murthy, former Surgeon General of the United States, and companies in the hospitality and medical hygiene sector, such as Ecolab. "

Pressured for details about the science behind his cleanup initiative, an Airbnb spokesman said in an email to The edge that "the science behind COVID-19 continues to evolve and we will continue to work to ensure that our guidance reflects the latest information available from leading medical experts and authorities."

Hosts must continue to adhere to local rules for social distancing and shelter-in-place

The current CDC recommendations for cleaning a building after a person infected with the new coronavirus has visited is to close the areas used by the sick person, open windows to increase air circulation, and wait 24 hours before cleaning and disinfecting.

Airbnb says hosts should continue to abide by local rules for social distancing and shelter-in-place that could affect whether they can book guests at their properties.

"The Airbnb Enhanced Cleanup Initiative is a program to assist hosts and guests in the future of travel, when movement and travel restrictions are alleviated," according to the company. "This guide does not replace or override local rules and guidelines issued by government and health authorities, and we urge our community to adhere to the official guide and do everything possible to take the necessary precautions."

The cleanup protocol will require hosts to use a list of approved products, Airbnb said. If the hosts cannot meet the cleaning protocol requirements, they can choose to use what the company calls a reserve buffer, where the hosts agree to keep their properties vacant, except cleaning, for 72 hours. The same 24-hour waiting period would apply before entering the building to clean.

Airbnb did not address a question about whether the hosts would be reimbursed for the purchase of the approved cleaning products. The guidelines for cleaning protocols also include recommendations on what personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, should be worn by hosts while cleaning their properties.

"We are working with top health and hygiene experts," Greg Greeley, president of Airbnb homes, said in the company's blog post. The goal is to bring "hosts and guests together to offer, manage, and enjoy cleaner accommodations."

Airbnb had plans to go public this year that were sidelined by the pandemic. The company posted revenue of more than $ 4.8 billion for 2019, according to Reuters.

The company has clashed with some of its hosts as it adjusts to the pandemic. Last month, Airbnb extended its mitigating circumstances policy allowing guests to cancel an eligible reservation without being charged for reservations between March 14 and April 14.

At first, no compensation was available to hosts under the new cancellation terms, but the company later announced that it would set aside $ 250 million to help pay hosts for lost reservations. It also extended the cancellation period without penalty to reservations between March 14 and May 31.