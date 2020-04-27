After Life: Ricky Gervais series baffles viewers with strange 'superimposed head' shot

Viewers of Ricky Gervais' Netflix black comedy series After life They have been baffled by a shot that appears to show a "superimposed head" placed on one of its stars.

The hit series stars Gervais as a man who contemplates suicide after his wife dies of breast cancer. Kerry Godliman plays his wife, Lisa, who appears in flashbacks and flashbacks.

However, the fifth episode of the show's second season, which hit Netflix last week (April 24), has inspired more unease than dark laughter, with a specific shot dubbed "damn" and drawing comparisons to David Lynch.





The scene sees the Gervais character remembering Lisa swimming in the local ponds, with an image that appears to show Godliman's smiling, blinking face superimposed over the head of a different woman.

The moment was seen by writer and voice-over artist Sarah Sumeray, who tweeted, "HAS KERRY GODLIMAN'S HEAD BEEN OVERLAPPED IN THE BODY OF SOMEONE ELSE?"

Others joined her in confusion, one follower tweeted, "This is cursed, burn it," and another added, "Is this a joke?"

The shot was even compared to a famous scene from the 2006 David Lynch movie Inner empire, which represents Laura Dern smiling maniacally.

Other viewers have complained that the shot yielded what would otherwise be a brilliant series.

Despite praising the second season as "absolute genius," a fan confessed that he was "chased by the CGI who swam Kerry Godliman at the beginning of episode five."









After lifeThe second season is streaming on Netflix now.