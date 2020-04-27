After finding the ID and wallet, a "thorough search,quot; is underway in Texas for the missing Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas military officials are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing soldier stationed at Fort Hood.

Pvt. Vanessa Guillén's First Class was last seen on the afternoon of April 22, in the parking lot of her barracks at the Fort Hood Army post, according to a press release from the Army's Criminal Investigation Command. United States (CID).

The keys to his car and his room were found in the armory where he worked earlier in the day along with his ID card and wallet, according to the statement.

Guillén, 20, was last seen wearing a black shirt, according to the statement.

Fort Hood officials and US Army CID special agents. USA They are asking the public for help locating Guillén, and a "Watch Out,quot; or BOLO notice has been issued to law enforcement in the area.

"The military as well as the civilian and military police are conducting an exhaustive search," the statement said.

Guillén, a Houston native, is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs approximately 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Guillén's whereabouts to call Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Department at 254-287-4001.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)