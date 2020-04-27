Home Entertainment Adam Levine's 25 Most Read Tweets Adam Levine has ever tweeted

Adam Levine's 25 Most Read Tweets Adam Levine has ever tweeted

"It's kind of silly to have an earring if you're old."

Adam Levine doesn't tweet much anymore, but he used to tweet all the time. Featured without comment, here are the most Adam Levine tweets Adam Levine has tweeted.

Sup twits. I have decided to start tweeting things again. So I'll start by just saying "fuck shit ballz,quot; just to test the mic again.

If the girls can call us

If girls can call us "guys,quot;, then why can't we call girls "girls,quot;? Some girls get mad about that shit.

Possible New Year's resolutions: take more walks. Start smoking Communicate. Enjoy. Share. Kill my own food. Befriend a lion.

A 4-hour erection sounds painful and downright scary. I'm going to try to stay away from Cialis until I'm 90 years old.

I'm getting tired of listening to music that makes me feel like I'm buying from American Apparel a hoodie that someone else already has.

An ex-girlfriend once revealed to me that I was her "big man." It made me feel amazing until I realized it was a reference of sex in the city.

I think men definitely get some version of a period. And I think I'm in the middle of mine.

I think I just rediscovered my love for baseball caps. He wore one from 11 to 16 years old ... every day.

Subject to my first controversial "pat down,quot;. Shouldn't there be at least some kind of straw involved? It is the least they can do.

It seems that these days the central thesis of pop music is more or less, "don't worry about it and drink and dance and be horny and stuff,quot;

The only penis I'm interested in having close by is mine ... and even that can be annoying at times.

