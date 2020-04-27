ACM Awards relocate to Grand Ole Opry in Music City ’for the first time – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Academy of Country Music Awards will be moving from Las Vegas to Music City for their 2020 award ceremony.

In an early morning tweet, it was announced that "the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will air for the first time from Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Mark your calendars and join us on Wednesday, September 16 at 8 / 7c on Up News Info. "

Keith Urban will host the show.

Check back here for more details on the 55th ACM Awards as they become available and be sure to tune in on September 16, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access.

