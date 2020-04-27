Aaron Gordon drops Dwyane Wade's track because he's still angry about the Dunk contest

Several months after losing the NBA Dunk Contest controversially, Aaron Gordon is apparently still upset with Dwyane Wade. Either that or he's bored in quarantine and wanted to shoot a music video.

Gordon lost to Derrick Jones Jr. in the dunk contest due to a controversial finish. Jones received a 48 on his final attempt when the judges finally stopped giving 50 to each dunk. Gordon then decided to roll over to Tacko Fall, who is 7-5, but finished with a 47.

Scottie Pippen, Chadwick Boseman and Wade gave Gordon a 9 out of 10, but for some reason only Wade received criticism for the score. Some felt Wade gave the score "low,quot; because he used to be teammates with Jones Jr. and was playing favorites, but he knocked him down.

MORE: 3 things we learned from & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

"It took nine rounds. I mean, I wasn't partial, "Wade said later." I wasn't the only one to give him a nine, let's talk about it. There were (three) people who gave a nine. But people are going to talk Aaron Gordon is not going to lose sleep by not winning a dunk contest. He is one of our best NBA players and one of the young stars of this league.

While Wade thinks Gordon was not going to lose sleep, he seems to be wrong about that. The Magic forward released a diss song Sunday night titled "9 out of 10,quot; and included many shots at Wade.

The first obvious one is the fact that Gordon is drinking Wade wine from Wade Cellars.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/93/91/dwade-wine-aaron-gordon_uo0uizzgsuy513x0z0t84nbpf.png?t=-1146620695,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Gordon also has a lot of jokes in his lyrics. In the chorus, he says, "I could have bought the fam from Benz,quot; in reference to the winner's $ 100,000 cash prize.

For what it's worth, Wade seemed to laugh a lot at the song and responded on Twitter.

Oh and as for why Wade gave Gordon a 9/10, he actually explained that later in a Bleacher AMA Report.

"Because I felt like I deserved a 9," Wade said. "A 9 is not a bad thing. I think he deserved a 9 because he didn't clear it. People are still talking about this dunk contest months later. As judges, we made it interesting."

Aaron Gordon 9 out of 10 letters

(Introduction)

9 out of 10, I'll keep it zen

9 out of 10, can you fix your lens?

9 out of 10 I got you playing pretend

9 out of 10, here we go again

9 out of 10, it could be about the Benz family

9 out of 10, you're making peace

9 out of 10 prolly lost an M

(Verse)

S: it's nothing man, let it sink

I used to hook into your condo so comfortably

I knew that one day it would be fine, and you would come for me

I didn't know it would make me so hungry

Watching your judgment and everyone wondering

Riding the heat of the windy city, did you see the damn coat?

I saw you in the hall, you say "youngin, put on a show,quot;

I didn't know that's the code you're about to shoot for

Even Adam Silver told me he deserved gold.

I didn't get the trophy, but I have something to hold

Deez Nuts

Forgive me brother, I will not sell my soul

Big chillin ', paint me like a villain

And I jumped on the biggest guy in the building

God forbid, the best and I'm still

Your judgment does not give me satisfaction

I see you, young OG, I thought you had seen the same thing

Legend in my city, promise to make you believe

Six years in the league, just wetting my feet

Miami boys are great, I'm still checking the Heat

I appreciate the text, and you're checking me

Dream of a dunk trophy, resting in peace

Reverend Jackson said they are bulls …

Lights, camera, action, you are the culprit.

Queen Latifa said we do it for the fans

He showed these scars and she says she understands

I'm still trying to jump to Shaq for the last

It's been great since Uncle Drew, so past, we beat them

Let me make things clear

Perfect, I'm 8

That will ring the bells to the gates of heaven

(Outro)

This is nothing, let that sink