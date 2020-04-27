Aaron Carter's ex-Melanie Martin doesn't seem to bother after new girl debuts

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Crazy Little Party Girl & # 39; She shares a photo of him flirting with another girl, Viktoria Alexeeva, just days after meeting her ex Melanie and announcing her pregnancy after her arrest.

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Melanie Martin apparently broke up again and clearly wasted no time moving forward. Just days after their rekindled romance came to light and he announced her pregnancy, the 32-year-old singer shocked everyone by debuting her new girl on Instagram.

Taking his Instagram stories on Saturday, April 25, hit creator "Crush on You" shared a photo of him flirting with another woman, who identifies as Viktoria Alexeeva. In the image, the blonde girl was lying on Aaron's lap as the two looked into each other's eyes as they rested in a field of poppies.

"My life, my choices", the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter captioned the plugin. Apparently shading his ex Melanie, he also posted a meme that said, "Are you calling me a cheater? B *** H PLEASE!"

It seems Melanie found out about Aaron's new romance. Over the weekend, he posted a series of images that suggested he was heartbroken. In one post, she shared a snapshot of Aaron's song "Don't Say Goodbye" with a caption: "He already did it."

She also wrote an alarming post saying, "At this point I don't care if I become greedy and die. Nothing in life is worth living for." However, her mood apparently improved the next day when he shared a new selfie of her smiling as she rocked a pink flower in her hair. Flaunting her broad neckline, she wrote along with the image, "Illusions."

Just days earlier, Aaron and Melanie appeared to be back on good terms despite their domestic violence domestic violence arrest after an alleged altercation at their California home in late March. Last weekend, the Tampa-born star flaunted her rekindled romance on Instagram Stories.

Later, during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 21, she announced that Melanie is pregnant with their first child together. "Obviously I have a baby on the way," she said, holding up what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test. "I'm sure going to be a busy parent. This is the official announcement, we are pregnant."

He also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying: "This is what we both want. We were both trying to achieve it. I am just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good father. I am focused, my music career has gone very well and on tour, with my clothing line, everything I have for me that is not necessarily just music. Family is the most important thing to me. "