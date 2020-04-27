AADHAAR: UIDAI approves Aadhaar update through Common Service Center – Latest news

In great relief to the rural population, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed the Common Service Center, a SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) of the Ministry of Informatics and Electronics, to start the upgrade installation of Aadhaar in 20,000 centers that operate as bank correspondents (BC).

"To facilitate the Aadhaar upgrade, UIDAI has allowed CSCs that are designated as BC to offer Aadhaar upgrade services. About 20,000 of these CSCs will now be able to offer the service," said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law. Telecom, MEITY and here. Monday.

"I would like CSC village level entrepreneurs (VLE) to start the work of Aadhaar according to UIDAI instructions. This facility will help large numbers of rural people to bring Aadhaar services closer to their homes," said Prasad.



UIDAI has set the June deadline to start work after CSCs with banking facilities upgrade their infrastructure and obtain other necessary approvals.

Dinesh Tyagi, CEO of the Common Service Center, has asked all BCs to complete the technical and other upgrade work, which UIDAI had requested, to begin the Aadhaar upgrade as soon as possible.

According to the Supreme Court order, Aadhaar's work through CSC was suspended in December 2018. Since then, there has been a lawsuit by VLEs, executing more than 3.5 lakh CSC, to begin the work of Aadhaar inscription as they had invested in the Aadhaar kits and trained manpower.

The CSCs had generated 20 million Aadhaar cards before it was suspended.

"In addition to 20,000 BC, more than 30,000 CSCs are providing banking services using AePS (Aadhaar-enabled payment system). About 1.2 lakhs of AePS transactions worth Rs 20 crore are carried out per day. This is helping to farmers, Jan Dhan account holders, pensioners, Ujwala beneficiaries by withdrawing the amount, transferred to their accounts by the government through DBT, "said Tyagi.