A three-dumb patient is the first for failed Docs!

In tonight's new episode, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are introduced to Sandra"Or as she calls herself," the lady with three breasts. "

His case is certainly unique; So much so that Dr. Nassif initially thinks that the photos of her breasts are not real.

"I have seen hundreds of breast deformities," he says in a confessional. "But a deformity like this with three breasts? No way. First time."

During her consultation, Sandra explains that she just wanted to undergo routine breast augmentation.

"I said (to the plastic surgeon): 'I don't want to go big. I just want a normal C'. A small C would have been perfect," she explains with her boyfriend. "And for the most part, that's what I thought I was getting. Until I woke up from the surgery."

It was then that his surgeon confessed that "he must have done something wrong,quot;. But according to Sandra, her attempt to fix the bug only made things worse.

"Sandra, I have to tell you, we have this expression in breast revision surgery called malposition," says Dr. Dubrow. "It means that the breast implant is not in the right place. You have the most dramatic example of malposition that I have seen in my entire career."