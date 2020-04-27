A SpaceX prototype spacecraft survived a test that its predecessors failed – BGR

A prototype of the SpaceX spacecraft successfully passed a cryogenic pressure test that claimed the lives of several of its predecessors.

This particular prototype, SN4, will now proceed to a static fire test and hopes to have the opportunity to "jump,quot; a short distance so that SpaceX can test its launch and landing chops.

Future versions of Starship are expected to make regular trips to Mars and eventually even head to other star systems, but we're obviously still a long way from that.

An early Starship prototype finally managed to pass a crucial test that claimed several of its predecessors. In a tweet from SpaceX chief Elon Musk, we see the SN4 prototype of the spacecraft undergoing a cryogenic pressure test. Tests like this caused structural failure in several other Starship prototypes, and it's a good sign to SpaceX that SN4 managed to stay in one piece.

The most important news here, aside from the fact that the prototype of the rocket did not directly fail, is that a successful cryogenic pressure test means that the spacecraft could soon see its first test flights.

Previous spacecraft prototypes have failed dramatically during cryogenic pressure testing. They basically imploded, crumbling into masses of twisted metal. It wasn't pretty, but SN4 survived. That may be due to slightly different pressure settings for this particular test, as Elon Musk alluded to in a tweet.

He noted that the pressure the prototype was subjected to was "a kind of tbh softball," but added that the successful test was still "enough to fly!" The next testing phase will involve matching the prototype to its powertrain; SpaceX's robust Raptor engine. Static fire tests should be next on the task list, which means having the rocket secured and starting the engines without allowing it to take off.

Assuming the vehicle doesn't explode (SpaceX has seen that happen during static fire tests before), the next big test will see the spacecraft travel into the sky, though not into space. Like the smaller-scale Starhopper above, the spacecraft prototype will fly only a short distance to the sky before landing in a demonstration of its launch and landing capabilities.

Starship is SpaceX's big bet on the future of deep space travel. The company views versions of Starship that make regular trips to Mars and perhaps even beyond. Elon Musk has stated that he called the spacecraft "Spaceship,quot; because future versions will travel to other star systems, although that is obviously not even remotely possible today.

In the future, SpaceX will continue to iterate on its spacecraft design, and eventually, sometime in the not too distant future, we might see a version of it in space. When that day will come, no one knows.

Image Source: Elon Musk / Twitter