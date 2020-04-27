A man who claims to be the star of & # 39; basketball wives & # 39; Jennifer Williams & # 39; throws you a gang of alleged receipts!

I hope they've packed their popcorn because things have gotten really complicated between "Basketball Wives,quot; star Jennifer Williams and a man she dated whom she accused of stealing one of her vehicles.

Last week Jennifer Williams asked the public for help finding her Range Rover after claiming that a man named Aaron Nichols stole it from her.

"It has also taken many women and men out of vehicles and large amounts of cash," she said. "He lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detroit, Houston and Las Vegas."

He appealed to his other victims to come forward.

On Monday, Jen interviewed "The Breakfast Club,quot; to reveal more tea about her and the man's relationship. You can watch the video below:

After that interview, an Instagram account claiming to be Aaron Nichols dropped all sorts of receipts in defense of Jen's allegations.

In addition to saying he didn't steal the car, the man who claims to be Nichols also shared alleged text messages portraying Jen threatening to leak the nudes of the daughter of his former friend and Basketball Wives co-star Evelyn Lozada.

Jen claims the text messages were fake, although both account screens recorded her versions of that conversation.

Ad

The cherry on top of this messy ice cream was when Nichols' alleged account revealed that another of Jennifer's exes, Tim Norman of Sweetie Pie, stood in solidarity after claiming that Jen also tried to ruin her life.

In case they forgot, Jen received a restraining order after alleging that Norman harassed her.

Tim Norman had briefly uploaded his own receipts to Jennifer, but has since deleted it.

We will keep you informed about the latest.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!