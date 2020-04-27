A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

Coloradons began their Monday in a new chapter of the Colorado coronavirus response: the "safer at home,quot; phase. For some, whose counties chose to extend the stay-at-home orders, nothing has changed. But for others outside the Denver area, retailers may reopen for curbside pickup, and elective surgeries are fine to resume.

Governor Jared Polis emphasized that Colorado residents still stay home as much as possible and continue to wear masks in public. Polis planned to discuss his new executive order at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Sunday, the latest coronavirus case count was 680 confirmed deaths, with more than 13,400 COVID-19 positive cases and 451 people currently on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a free coronavirus testing site was announced in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Here are the updates for April 26.

The numbers

What is new today

Nation and world

Live blog

