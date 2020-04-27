51-year-old man in serious temporary condition after Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.
DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 51-year-old man is in temporary serious condition after a Detroit shooting.
It happened on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Schaefer, police say.
The 51-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when the suspect approached him. A few words were exchanged and the suspect shot, hitting the 51-year-old man in the body.
The suspect's only description is that he is a black man, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
