51-year-old man in serious temporary condition after Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 51-year-old man is in temporary serious condition after a Detroit shooting.

It happened on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Schaefer, police say.

The 51-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when the suspect approached him. A few words were exchanged and the suspect shot, hitting the 51-year-old man in the body.

The suspect's only description is that he is a black man, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related