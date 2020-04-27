5 Indian web series featuring strong female characters

In a span of a few years, the web series phenomenon has taken over the world. Gone are the days when major movies and television shows were the only sources of entertainment. In today's world, you can watch web series with a great cast and high production values ​​thanks to a click on your smartphone. Recently, there have been several stories focused on women with fascinating female characters. We list some of these programs that you can watch during quarantine.

1. It is not that simple

Director: Danish Aslam

It is not that simple it is based on a woman's position on marriage and love. Starring Swara Bhasker, Vivan Bhatena, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanveer Mehra, the web series is an exciting rollercoaster ride. An urban housewife (Swara Bhaskar) is trapped in an unhappy marriage, until she is invited to a school reunion. There he meets two of his ex-boyfriends. The story addresses the relationship issues facing urban couples in today's day and age.

2. The journey

Directors: Lakshya Raj Anand, Sonam Nair and Nishit Batia

Four girls taking off for a hellish journey! Sounds pretty interesting, doesn't it? Well, The Trip does that, and also reminds you of your travels with your girl gang. The web series, starring Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi, Malika Dua and Lisa Haydon, follows four girls on their crazy bachelorette trip in Thailand. As you might have guessed, the trip is full of madness and fun.

3. Girls Hostel

Director: Chaitanya Kumbhakonum

From fun hostel nights to college rivalries, the series provides viewers with insight into the events young people can relate to. The narrative explores the daily lives of these students of the Faculty of Dentistry, while dealing with their problems; from the dominant parents to the peculiar guardians and cruel girls they find. Starring Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa, and Simran Natekar, this is a must see.

4. girl in the city

Directed by: Samar Shaikh

Girl In The City, starring digital sensation Mithila Palkar, is a coming-of-age story of Meera Sehgal from Dehradhun, who comes to Mumbai to pursue her dreams in the fashion industry. The dreams of a small city collide with the problems of the big city … this narrative is for those who dare and dream.

5. The test case

Directed by: Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinayak Waikul

The test case tells the story of Captain Shikha Sharma (Nimrat Kaur), the first woman to enroll in the Indian Army Special Forces unit. He highlights his physical and mental fight to make his presence felt in a group of soldiers made up exclusively of men. The gritty story also stars Akshay Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, and Anup Soni in lead roles alongside Juhi Chawla in a special appearance.