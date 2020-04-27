5 Freeway reopened after weekend close to demolish Burbank Boulevard Bridge – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – Highway 5 through Burbank is reopened after being closed completely to allow demolition of a bridge over the highway.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed Saturday from Highway 134 in Griffith Park, along with the southbound lanes on Highway 170 in the Sun Valley area.

Caltrans is building a new, more modern bridge to replace the demolished Burbank Boulevard bridge.

Accelerated drone sequences of the final demolition and cleanup of Burbank Blvd. Bridge on I-5 this morning (Sunday 4/26.) Demonstration completed before noon. K. Rails have been placed. We are scratching, paving, and maintaining other areas of the closure before opening lanes. @CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/A2DyTGryVF – Caltrans District 7 (@ CaltransDist7) April 27, 2020

Demolition was completed before noon on Sunday. The highway reopened at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, and all ramps and freeway connectors will reopen at 6 a.m.