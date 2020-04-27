5 Freeway reopened after weekend close to demolish Burbank Boulevard Bridge – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – Highway 5 through Burbank is reopened after being closed completely to allow demolition of a bridge over the highway.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed Saturday from Highway 134 in Griffith Park, along with the southbound lanes on Highway 170 in the Sun Valley area.

Caltrans is building a new, more modern bridge to replace the demolished Burbank Boulevard bridge.

Demolition was completed before noon on Sunday. The highway reopened at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, and all ramps and freeway connectors will reopen at 6 a.m.

