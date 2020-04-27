& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: 3 things we learned from the second night of the Michael Jordan documentary

The third and fourth episode of "The Last Dance,quot; delved into the characters that formed the legendary Bulls dynasty of the 90s. After being introduced to the background of the stars, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, last weekend, producers analyzed forward Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson in depth.

Rodman and Jackson are two of the most distinctive personalities in NBA history, and their appearances at Sunday's performance did not disappoint.

These are the main conclusions of episodes three and four:

1. Dennis Rodman and Las Vegas were made for each other

Rodman captivated the audience for the jump on Sunday night. He talked about rebounding in such an engaging way that it was as if he was giving a talk by Ted titled "The Art of Getting Missed Shots."

In the opening minutes, he gave the first of many incredible quotes from episodes three and four.

"I want to go out and break my nose," said Rodman. "I want to go out and cut myself. I want to do something that takes the pain out, takes the pain out. I want to feel that."

His rebounding and broken noses soliloquies were entertaining but mundane compared to his mid-season "48-hour vacation,quot; in Las Vegas.

Pippen missed the first 35 games of the 1997-98 season while recovering from off-season surgery. When Pippen came out, Jordan described Rodman as "a model citizen to the point that he was driving him crazy." Rodman said he needed a vacation, and Jordan, Jackson and Rodman decided that 48 hours in Las Vegas would be enough. The documentary showed Rodman drinking and partying. Social media loved it.

"It was definitely an occupational hazard being Dennis's girlfriend," said Carmen Electra, who was dating him and Rodman at the time in Las Vegas.

MJ ended up flying to Las Vegas after Rodman turned his break into a parenthesis. Jordan said he pulled Rodman "out of bed,quot; and brought him back to Chicago.

2. MJ was not a fan of Phil Jackson and the triangular offense at first

Jackson was hired as an assistant under Doug Collins in 1987. Another assistant coach, Tex Winter, wanted Collins to implement the triangular offense, but Collins refused and removed Winter from the bench during the games. Winter had sold out Jackson in the offensive focused on the movement of the ball.

General manager Jerry Krause replaced Collins, who was the coach when Jordan averaged 37.1 points per game in his third NBA season, with Jackson, and Jordan was unhappy. Collins' offense was to put the ball in MJ's hands ("Put the ball to Michael, get everyone else out of the way,quot; was a real late-game call).

Jordan wanted the ball in his hands, rather than alternatives: "He didn't want Bill Cartwright to have the ball with five seconds remaining," Jordan said.

Aside from his offensive system, Jackson had used teachings with Buddhist and Native American origins. He also made acid in Los Angeles when he was younger and thought he was a lion, according to his friend, Charles Rosen.

Jordan turned around quickly, especially when he saw him unlock Pippen's ability. (Scoring 69 points that season and winning the MVP next year also helped ease some concerns.)

3. The Bad Boy Pistons could have created the GOAT

The Jordan Rules, where the Pistons physically harassed Jordan with double and triple teams, motivated MJ to gain 15 pounds that offseason. Detroit had beaten Chicago three straight seasons in the playoffs, and Jordan was sick of it. He was dominant in his size, but said he didn't have the energy to succeed with the Piston's physical defense that affected him so much.

Jordan's rules were explained by assistant coach Brendan Malone as such:

"On the wings, we're going to push it up to the elbow. And we're not going to let it lead to the bottom line."

"When he's up, we're going to influence him to his left."

"When he got the ball on the low post, we're going to catch it from above."

Rodman's view of Jordan's Rules: “Chuck Daly said this is Jordan's Rule: Every time you go to the shooting range, put it on the ground. When you go to the basket, you are not going to sink. We will hit you and you will be on the ground. We were trying to physically hurt Michael. "

The Bulls finally beat the Pistons in 1991 and the rest, as they say, is history.