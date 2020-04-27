& # 39; The Jordan Rules & # 39;: what to know about the defense that the Pistons & # 39; Bad Boys & # 39; made famous

In the three years leading up to Michael Jordan's first championship with the Chicago Bulls, the same team pulled him out of the playoffs every time.

That team? The "Bad Boys,quot; Detroit Pistons.

That stretch of Jordan's career was highlighted in Episodes 3 and 4 of ESPN's documentary "The Last Dance,quot;. In 1988, the Pistons ended the Chicago season by defeating them in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In 1989, the Pistons outlived the Bulls in six games in the Eastern Conference finals. And in 1990, the Pistons handled business in seven games, once again in the Eastern Conference finals.

Jordan still contributed great individual numbers in each of those series, but the Pistons were able to contain him and the Bulls in a way that no other team in the league could at the time. To put their success against him in perspective, if you look at which players won the most games against Jordan in his career (regular season and playoffs combined), the top seven names on the list are players from those Pistons teams, headed by Bill Laimbeer and Isiah Thomas.

Most wins over Michael Jordan in his NBA career

(Basketball reference) Rank Player Win Losses one Bill Laimbeer 36 30 2 Isiah Thomas 36 29 3 Vinnie Johnson 35 24 4 4 Joe Dumars 33 37 5 5 Dennis Rodman 33 26 6 6 John Salley 32 28 7 7 Rick Mahorn 30 32 8 Robert Parish 27 25 9 9 James Edwards 26 18 years 10 Danny Ainge 26 18 years

The way the Pistons did it was by implementing what is known as "The Jordan Rules," which is a set of principles devised by former Pistons head coach Chuck Daly after Jordan fell 59 points over the Pistons in the lead up to the 1988 NBA Playoffs. The general idea was to limit Jordan to the best of their ability by shooting him different looks and being physical with him, all while challenging his teammates to beat them. It started with Joe Dumars and Dennis Rodman, who served as Detroit's leading defenders in Jordan, and spread to people like Laimbeer, John Salley, and Rick Mahorn, who were assigned the task of duplicating Jordan and protecting the paint against him. .

Remember, this was at a time when manual verification was still legal. Teams could also get away with, say, committing harder fouls than they do now.

Brendan Malone, who was an assistant coach with the Pistons at the time, summarized the Jordan Rules in "The Last Dance,quot;.

"In the wings we were going to push him up to the elbow, and we are not going to let him lead to the baseline."

"No. 2, when he's up, we're going to influence him to his left.

"When he got the ball on the low post, we were going to catch it from above.

"Those are Jordan's Rules, and it's that simple."

And, when asked what would happen when Jordan reached the baseline, it was then that Malone replied, "It was then that Lambeir and Mahorn came up and threw him to the ground."

Or, as Rodman said, "Chuck Daly said, 'This is Jordan's rule. Every time he goes to the basket, he puts it on the floor. When he gets to the basket, he is not going to duck. We are It will hit and you will be on the ground. "

It wasn't until 1991 that Jordan finally survived the Pistons in the playoffs. He ended the hopes of the three-mob team that season by leading the Bulls to a sweep over the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals with averages of 29.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He was incredibly efficient, shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 60.0 percent from the 3-point range, and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.

Jordan received a lot of help in that series, with Scottie Pippen (22.0), Horace Grant (13.5), and Bill Cartwright (10.5), each averaging double digits.

The Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals to win the first championship in franchise history. It marked the first of three consecutive titles for the Bulls.

But for Jordan, the emotions of finally beating the Pistons were as strong as capturing the NBA title.

"We had overcome them," he said, "and for me, that was in a way better than winning the championship."