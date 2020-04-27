& # 39; Still on the rise & # 39;: the virus keeps Massachusetts

The coronavirus remained in tight control Monday in battered Massachusetts, which is moving toward 1,000 new deaths in just five days as the pandemic peaks in the state.

Massachusetts is preparing to exceed the 3,000 reported deaths, and there are indications that the true number of deaths from the disease could be much higher. Officials are hopeful that things could be changing, but the devastation remains evident as newspapers print page after page of death warnings.

The state "is still on the rise and a lot in the fight against COVID-19," Republican Governor Charlie Baker told reporters Monday. "We will keep the fight to the end, knowing that when we get out the other side there will be better times and brighter days."

Massachusetts health officials reported 169 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 2,899. The state also reported 1,590 new cases, for a total of nearly 55,000 cases.

An analysis by The Boston Globe suggests that deaths are probably not counted, as total deaths in the state increased 11% last month compared to the March average in the past 20 years, even as the state experienced a strong decrease in fatal accidents and suicides.

In a snapshot of the cost the virus has charged in the state, the Globe on Sunday published 21 pages of paid death notices. On the same Sunday last year, the Globe published only seven pages of death notices, the newspaper said.

More than 1,600 of the deaths in Massachusetts have been residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, and more than 98% of all people who died had other health problems, health officials say. The average age of people who have died is 82 years.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

There have been more than 55,000 deaths in the US. USA, According to Johns Hopkins University. The number of infections is believed to be much higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected without feeling sick.

Massachusetts has the third highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the US states. USA, Behind New York and New Jersey.

Ad

There are indications that the worst days for Massachusetts may be behind this.

Hospitalizations have stabilized and more than 50% of the state's hospital beds remain available to patients. But officials warn that it may be some time before overall numbers improve dramatically.

"We flattened the curve," Baker said. "It appears to have stalled, depending on where in Massachusetts it is. The hope and expectation is that it will start to fall, but it will probably fall slowly."

And improving numbers brings little comfort to Cambridge resident Rich Stevens, whose uncle died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

"I doubt my aunt and my cousins ​​see anything encouraging in these numbers," he said. "I know I don't."

Associated Press writer William J. Kole contributed to this report.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.