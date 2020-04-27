& # 39; Call of Duty: Warzone & # 39; Add the & # 39; Most Wanted & # 39; contract: details, rewards, how to get the quest

Do you want to put a reward in your own head?

That high-risk tactic, which promises huge rewards if executed correctly, will be available after Tuesday's "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; update.

The "Most Wanted,quot; contract feature is one of the upcoming tweaks made to the free game Battle Royale, which has grown in popularity in the past month.

Like all contracts in "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot;, players will never be forced to choose the "Most Wanted,quot; mission. It is up to individual squads to determine if the rewards are worth the significant risk.

Here is a complete breakdown of what "Most Wanted,quot; will mean for "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; and the pros and cons of picking up the contract:

What is "Most Wanted,quot; in "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot;?

"Most Wanted,quot; is a new type of contract that can be found around the map in all types of "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; games, regardless of squad size. By accepting it, all game opponents are shown where you are on the map for a specified period of time. Indeed, you become the world's main target for a few minutes and you will likely have to defend yourself against waves of enemies until the timer runs out.

How many teammates can the "Most Wanted,quot; contract revive?

So why would anyone want to take on the "Most Wanted,quot; contract? The rewards could be good enough to justify the risk.

If you stay alive during the reward, any fallen teammates will return to the match for free. There is no player limit, so possibly the last one standing out of a four-person squad could bring their three friends without using a purchasing station.

There will also almost certainly be a big cash drop for completing the "Most Wanted,quot; mission in addition to the revival reward.

How long is the "Most Wanted,quot; reward?

Regular reward contracts, which give players a view of where opponents are, last for three minutes. It is not yet clear if "Most Wanted,quot; will have a similar deadline. If it does, it would represent an extremely challenging self-defense spell required.

Where can you find the "most wanted,quot; contracts?

Contracts are expected to be randomly distributed across the map in each game with a unique icon indicating where they are positioned.

Could "Most Wanted,quot; alter the flow of the game?

It's hard to know how much "Most Wanted,quot; will affect games. After all, it's unique from everything seen in "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; so far.

However, an interesting possibility is the contract that draws multiple squads into a small area at once, creating chaotic shootouts. When everyone is chasing a single target, there will likely be some collisions between three or more teams. That kind of intense action would be fun, although it could also clear less aggressive sides of the area.