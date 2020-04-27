Home Entertainment & # 39; Before The 90 Days & # 39; Star Rose:...

& # 39; Before The 90 Days & # 39; Star Rose: Ed is using me for fame!

90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90-day star, Rose took to Instagram Live to beat her fiancé, Ed, accusing him of using her for fame.

"Ed … how dare you?" Rose expressed in the video. "To be ashamed in front of millions of people. He [doesn't] really care about me. He just wants to be famous, that's why he's doing that. He didn't even give me a penny, all lies. She didn't give me any gifts except bra and panties. Every word that comes out of your mouth is a lie. He didn't care about me and especially my son. "

