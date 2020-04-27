& # 39; Before The 90 Days & # 39; Star Rose: Ed is using me for fame!

90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90-day star, Rose took to Instagram Live to beat her fiancé, Ed, accusing him of using her for fame.

"Ed … how dare you?" Rose expressed in the video. "To be ashamed in front of millions of people. He [doesn't] really care about me. He just wants to be famous, that's why he's doing that. He didn't even give me a penny, all lies. She didn't give me any gifts except bra and panties. Every word that comes out of your mouth is a lie. He didn't care about me and especially my son. "

In a recent video, Ed gave him a toothbrush and mouthwash, claiming he had bad breath. Viewers couldn't believe it, as Ed, who also told her that her legs were too hairy, was seen sweating profusely almost all the time.

