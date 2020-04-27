& # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; star Jennifer Williams calls for help after the man steals her car!

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams turned to social media for help after a man stole her car.

"I'm asking for help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me," captioned the Instagram post, which shared a photo of the man and one of her sitting in his vehicle. "He uses many aliases, including Nick, Daniel or Chris. He has also scammed many women and men in vehicles and large amounts of cash."

She continued, "He lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detroit, Houston, and Las Vegas. If you have seen him or are a victim of his antics, email me, email my attorney, Jamie Hernan, at jamie @ hernanfirm .com or contact Smyrna Police Department in GA as there is an active investigation underway. Thanks in advance. "

The reality show star spoke to The Jasmine Brand, telling them that she would be moving from Los Angeles to Atlanta and that she had an additional vehicle (Range Rover) that she needed to park and store.

She claims that Aaron offered to take the Range Rover for her and park it. Jennifer says that after settling in Atlanta, she called Aaron to retrieve her car, but has since ghostd her. There is an arrest warrant.

"I found out he has almost 7 children. He has done this to so many women and even their baby moms: taking their cars, cash, whatever they have in their hands!" he said on the way out.

"I'm not ashamed. If I have to tell my story, so he doesn't do this to anyone else, I'm willing to do it. I don't want someone else to get hurt. He'll probably never see my car again, but that's okay. People need to know that he is not the man he represents. "