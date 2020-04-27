& # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; star Jennifer Williams calls for help after the man steals her car!

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams turned to social media for help after a man stole her car.

"I'm asking for help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me," captioned the Instagram post, which shared a photo of the man and one of her sitting in his vehicle. "He uses many aliases, including Nick, Daniel or Chris. He has also scammed many women and men in vehicles and large amounts of cash."

