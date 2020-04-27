208 projects, Rs 120 crore and more: how IITs lead the fight against coronavirus in India

The IIT-Delhi low-cost test kit for coronavirus recently received approval from the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research). The Covid-19 test kit costs a few hundred rupees. ICMR has validated the procedure with a sensitivity and specificity of 100%. Like IIT-Delhi, India's leading engineering institutions are playing an important role in the country's fight against the coronavirus. With projected funding of Rs 120 crore, the 18 IITs with experts are working on 208 projects to contain and eliminate the coronavirus threat. Here's a look at the numbers and projects IITs are working on: