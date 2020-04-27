2022 NFL Draft: Sam Howell, a first-round QB waiting in North Carolina

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell took an interesting approach to studying film at the end of his freshman year.

"Right after our season ended, the first thing I did was make sure I got all the LSU games sent to me from last season," Howell told SN in a conference call on April 8. "Joe Burrow did a very, very good job. He was very efficient. I saw each of his games three times."

Howell saw Burrow go to the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft last weekend. Even with two remaining seasons with the Tar Heels, Howell is already being pushed into that conversation in mock NFL drafts too early in 2022.

Howell, however, is more focused on putting mental reps just to stay in that conversation as a sophomore. Howell enjoyed an impressive first year where he set a true first-year record in a single season with 38 touchdown passes. He had three touchdowns or more passes in the last five games of the Tar Heels and led a 55-13 blowout against Temple in the Military Bowl.

North Carolina enjoyed a winning season in Mack Brown's first year, and the Tar Heels are on the rise at ACC by 2020. Howell is at the center of that revival and the attention of the next level to come.

Does that mean Howell will be a first-round quarterback in two seasons?

The ACC has five first-round players in place since 2015 at Jameis Winston of Florida State (2015), Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina (2017), Deshaun Watson of Clemson (2017), Lamar Jackson of Louisville (2018), and Daniel Duke Jones (2019). Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to be one of the best picks in the 2021 NFL Draft if he quits his senior season.

Howell's development will focus after that in 2022. Currently, he faces the effects of the quarantine of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. He's working with quarterbacks coach Anthony Boone, who played at Duke, and watching as many movies as possible from home. North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo eliminated Howell's mistakes from last season. She has also seen him several times.

"With last season's error cut, it's mostly all mental," Howell said. "During this time, that's something I can really focus on being home so much. I can really focus on every mistake I made last season."

Longo also added another wrinkle to the film studio. He faced North Carolina's offenses against NFL defenses to see how Howell would react in those situations. It is an exercise that will prepare the quarterback for the next level.

"I would say the main thing I learned is how much they change from blow to blow," Howell said. "You see a lot of repetitive coverages in college. Teams usually stick to what they do. In the NFL, teams do everything. They have all the coverages in their playbook. The speed of the game is different and it's much more complex. on the defensive side. "

Howell is also working on strength and conditioning coach Bran Hess to improve his mobility. Howell dealt with injuries last season, limiting his impact on the running game. Howell is among the mid-range Heisman Trophy picks in 2020.

"In my opinion, it is selfish of me to enter a season with the goal of trying to win the Heisman Trophy," he said. "I'm just going to do what I can to help us win games."

As for the next step and a potential first-round future, Howell turns to the Burrow tape. Burrow enjoyed a record-breaking season in which he passed for 5,761 yards and 60 touchdowns to lead LSU to the college football championship.

"The main thing with him is that he doesn't make mistakes," Howell said. "He is not going to put his team in a bad position and he is not turning the ball around."

If Howell continues to do the same for the next two seasons, he will follow a similar path in 2022.