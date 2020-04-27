2020 NFL Simulated Draft Rating: How Did Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Peter King, and Other Experts Do?

A friendly reminder: no one knows anything.
While projecting the NFL Draft is a fun exercise, we simply cannot predict the future. The only way anyone could get close to solving the draft is if one of these analysts really has a copy of Gray & # 39; s Sports Almanac. So really, there is no shame in being wrong with a fake eraser.
Reminder: Many of these guys study hours of tape, know the stories and skills of hundreds of prospects, and play every scenario imaginable in their head, so it's not like Daniel Jeremiah and a band of jams take out drafts and steal money.
All that said, as fun as it is to dissect a simulated draft, it's also interesting to see where the drills went wrong. To that end, most of the time, simulated drafts are very very bad. The 2020 NFL Draft proved to be a fool of us all, proving once again that no one knows anything.
Here are some of the experts' biggest simulated drafts and how wrong they were:
Vinnie Iyer's mock project (Sporting News)
The latest mock draft of Sporting News, a three-round edition, was released on April 20. This is how the first round was broken down:
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Position
|School
|one
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase young
|Delaware
|Ohio State
|3
|Detroit lions
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|4 4
|New York Giants
|Tristan Wirfs
|Old Testament
|Iowa
|5 5
|Miami dolphins
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|6 6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|7 7
|Carolina Panthers
|Isaiah Simmons
|S / LB
|Clemson
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jedrick Wills
|Old Testament
|Alabama
|9 9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|CJ Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Andrew Thomas
|Old Testament
|Georgia
|eleven
|New York Jets
|Mekhi Becton
|Old Testament
|Louisville
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|13
|San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Brown
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jerry jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|fifteen
|Denver Broncos
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|sixteen
|Atlanta Falcons
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson
|EDGE
|LSU
|18 years
|Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Alabama
|19
|The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
|AJ Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|twenty
|Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)
|AJ Epenesa
|EDGE
|Iowa
|twenty-one
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|22
|Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|2. 3
|New England Patriots
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah State
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|TCU
|26
|Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
|D & # 39; Andre Swift
|RB
|Georgia
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|EDGE
|Penn State
|28
|Baltimore crows
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Zach Baun
|EDGE / OLB
|Wisconsin
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|TCU
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Alabama
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|Michigan
Correct selections: 6/32
Takeaway: The second half of the NFL Draft 2020 was truly unpredictable, so seeing our own failures after No. 11 is no surprise. After all, the draft featured surprise picks like Jordan Love to the Packers and CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys, so everyone on this list deserves some slack.
NFL Power Rating:
Buccaneers, Bills join the upper tier; Patriots and bears lag behind after 2020 draft
Mel Kiper Simulated Project (ESPN)
Kiper's latest simulated draft was released on April 14.
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Position
|School
|one
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase young
|Delaware
|Ohio State
|3
|Detroit lions
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Brown
|4 4
|New York Giants
|Tristan Wirfs
|Old Testament
|Iowa
|5 5
|Miami dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|6 6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|7 7
|Carolina Panthers
|Isaiah Simmons
|S / LB
|Clemson
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jedrick Wills
|Old Testament
|Alabama
|9 9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Andrew Thomas
|Old Testament
|Georgia
|oneone
|New York Jets
|Mekhi Becton
|Old Testament
|Louisville
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|CJ Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|13
|San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
|Jerry jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|fifteen
|Denver Broncos
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|sixteen
|Atlanta Falcons
|K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson
|OLB
|LSU
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Alabama
|18 years
|Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|19
|The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah State
|twenty
|Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)
|Austin Jackson
|Old Testament
|USC
|twenty-one
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklaho, a
|22
|Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|2. 3
|New England Patriots
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|Michigan
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Arizona State
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Utah
|26
|Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
|Josh Jones
|Old Testament
|Houston
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|28
|Baltimore crows
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Delaware
|Penn State
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|Cole Kmet
|TEA
|Notre dame
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|CB / S
|Minnesota
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Wisconsin
Correct selections: 6/32
Takeaway: While some positions were correct, the Vikings after a lap, the bosses taking a runner, the place, and the players were wrong. The Chiefs took LSU back to Clyde Edwards-Helaire with No. 32, while the 49ers switched from 31st place, giving the Vikings that pick, which selected Jeff Gladney of TCU. Overall, a pretty average sample for the godfather of simulated drafts. The Mockfather, if you want.
Todd McShay (ESPN) Simulated Draft
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Position
|School
|one
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase young
|Delaware
|Ohio State
|3
|Detroit lions
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|4 4
|New York Giants
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB / S
|Clemson
|5 5
|Miami dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|6 6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah State
|7 7
|Carolina Panthers
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Brown
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tristan Wirfs
|Old Testament
|Iowa
|9 9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Jedrick Wills
|Old Testament
|Alabama
|eleven
|New York Jets
|Jerry jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|13
|San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Mekhi Becton
|Old Testament
|Louisville
|fifteen
|Denver Broncos
|Andrew Thomas
|Old Testament
|Georgia
|sixteen
|Atlanta Falcons
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|CJ Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|18 years
|Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Alabama
|19
|The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|S
|Minnesota
|twenty
|Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Arizona State
|twenty-one
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|22
|Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|2. 3
|New England Patriots
|AJ Epenesa
|Delaware
|Iowa
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Alabama
|26
|Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
|Joshua Jones
|Old Testament
|Houston
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson
|EDGE
|LSU
|28
|Baltimore crows
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|TCU
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|EDGE
|Penn State
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|AJ Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|D & # 39; Andre Swift
|RB
|Georgia
Correct selections: 6/32
Takeaway: Really, on par with everyone else on this list, McShay did most of his damage in the top 10 picks. Again, some positions were correct, but the players were out. Also, McShay was determined to have Jordan Love recruited higher than Justin Herbert. Both were first-round picks, but Herbert was much taller (No. 6 overall for the Chargers).
Daniel Jeremiah's Simulated Project (NFL Network)
Daniel Jeremiah released his latest simulated draft on Wednesday, April 22.
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Position
|School
|one
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase young
|Delaware
|Ohio State
|3
|Detroit lions
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|4 4
|New York Giants
|Tristan Wirfs
|Old Testament
|Iowa
|5 5
|Miami dolphins
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|6 6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|7 7
|Carolina Panthers
|Isaiah Simmons
|S / LB
|Clemson
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jedrick Wills
|Old Testament
|Alabama
|9 9
|Atlanta Falcons (from Jaguars)
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Brown
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Andrew Thomas
|Old Testament
|Georgia
|eleven
|New York Jets
|Mekhi Becton
|Old Testament
|Louisville
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|13
|San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jerry jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|fifteen
|Denver Broncos
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|sixteen
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from Falcons)
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|CJ Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|18 years
|Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
|Austin Jackson
|Old Testament
|USC
|19
|The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
|AJ Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|twenty
|Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)
|K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson
|EDGE
|LSU
|twenty-one
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|22
|Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Utah
|2. 3
|New England Patriots
|Cole Kmet
|TEA
|Notre dame
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|TCU
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|EDGE
|Penn State
|26
|Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|Michigan
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Alabama
|28
|Baltimore crows
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Isaiah Wilson
|Old Testament
|Georgia
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Arizona State
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|TCU
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|TCU
Correct selections: 5/32
Takeaway: Of all these simulated drafts, Jeremiah was the only one to have Reagor in the first round. Reagor ended up going in the first round, but not to the Saints as he scoffed. Instead, Reagor went to the Eagles at No. 21 and the election was met with much criticism.
Peter King Simulated Project (NBC Sports)
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Position
|School
|one
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase young
|Delaware
|Ohio State
|3
|Miami Dolphins (from Lions)
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|4 4
|New York Giants
|Tristan Wirfs
|Old Testament
|Iowa
|5 5
|Detroit Lions (Dolphins)
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|6 6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Andrew Thomas
|Old Testament
|Georgia
|7 7
|Carolina Panthers
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Brown
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Isaiah Simmons
|S / LB
|Clemson
|9 9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|CJ Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Jedrick Wills
|Old Testament
|Alabama
|eleven
|New York Jets
|Mekhi Becton
|Old Testament
|Louisville
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|13
|New England Patriots (of 49ers)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|fifteen
|Denver Broncos
|Jerry jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|sixteen
|Atlanta Falcons
|K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson
|OLB
|LSU
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Alabama
|18 years
|Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
|AJ Epenesa
|EDGE
|Iowa
|19
|The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|LSU
|twenty
|Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|twenty-one
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|22
|Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Alabama
|2. 3
|San Francisco 49ers (from Patriots)
|Joshua Jones
|Old Testament
|Houston
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|AJ Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|26
|Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
|Austin Jackson
|Old Testament
|USC
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|EDGE
|Penn State
|28
|Baltimore crows
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Isaiah Wilson
|Old Testament
|Georgia
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|Michael Pittmann Jr.
|WR
|USC
|31
|Dallas Cowboys (49ers)
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|Michigan
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|TCU
Correct selections: 8/32
Takeaway: Well, well, what do we have here? King has the right team with eight, and he gets partial credit for the Lions who took Jeff Okudah, although he had a trade drill between Detroit and Miami to make that happen. He also had the Dolphins take Austin Jackson, but 26th, not 18th as they did.
But King, not particularly known for his mock shots, still made the best of all the experts listed here, living up to his last name.
