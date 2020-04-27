2020 NFL Simulated Draft Rating: How Did Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Peter King, and Other Experts Do?

A friendly reminder: no one knows anything.

While projecting the NFL Draft is a fun exercise, we simply cannot predict the future. The only way anyone could get close to solving the draft is if one of these analysts really has a copy of Gray & # 39; s Sports Almanac. So really, there is no shame in being wrong with a fake eraser.

Reminder: Many of these guys study hours of tape, know the stories and skills of hundreds of prospects, and play every scenario imaginable in their head, so it's not like Daniel Jeremiah and a band of jams take out drafts and steal money.

All that said, as fun as it is to dissect a simulated draft, it's also interesting to see where the drills went wrong. To that end, most of the time, simulated drafts are very very bad. The 2020 NFL Draft proved to be a fool of us all, proving once again that no one knows anything.

Here are some of the experts' biggest simulated drafts and how wrong they were:

Vinnie Iyer's mock project (Sporting News)

The latest mock draft of Sporting News, a three-round edition, was released on April 20. This is how the first round was broken down:

Pick No. Equipment Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase young Delaware Ohio State 3 Detroit lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs Old Testament Iowa 5 5 Miami dolphins Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 7 7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons S / LB Clemson 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills Old Testament Alabama 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars CJ Henderson CB Florida 10 Cleveland Browns Andrew Thomas Old Testament Georgia eleven New York Jets Mekhi Becton Old Testament Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Derrick Brown DT Brown 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jerry jeudy WR Alabama fifteen Denver Broncos Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama sixteen Atlanta Falcons Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 17 Dallas Cowboys K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU 18 years Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Xavier McKinney S Alabama 19 The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) AJ Terrell CB Clemson twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams) AJ Epenesa EDGE Iowa twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 2. 3 New England Patriots Tee Higgins WR Clemson 24 New Orleans Saints Jordan Love QB Utah State 25 Minnesota Vikings Jeff Gladney CB TCU 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) D & # 39; Andre Swift RB Georgia 27 Seattle Seahawks Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 28 Baltimore crows Patrick Queen LB LSU 29 Tennessee Titans Zach Baun EDGE / OLB Wisconsin 30 Green Bay Packers Ross Blacklock DT TCU 31 San Francisco 49ers Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 32 Kansas City Chiefs Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan

Correct selections: 6/32

Takeaway: The second half of the NFL Draft 2020 was truly unpredictable, so seeing our own failures after No. 11 is no surprise. After all, the draft featured surprise picks like Jordan Love to the Packers and CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys, so everyone on this list deserves some slack.

Mel Kiper Simulated Project (ESPN)

Kiper's latest simulated draft was released on April 14.

Pick No. Equipment Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase young Delaware Ohio State 3 Detroit lions Derrick Brown DT Brown 4 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs Old Testament Iowa 5 5 Miami dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert QB Oregon 7 7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons S / LB Clemson 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills Old Testament Alabama 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 10 Cleveland Browns Andrew Thomas Old Testament Georgia oneone New York Jets Mekhi Becton Old Testament Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CJ Henderson CB Florida 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Jerry jeudy WR Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Justin Jefferson WR LSU fifteen Denver Broncos CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma sixteen Atlanta Falcons K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson OLB LSU 17 Dallas Cowboys Xavier McKinney S Alabama 18 years Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 19 The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Jordan Love QB Utah State twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams) Austin Jackson Old Testament USC twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Murray LB Oklaho, a 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 2. 3 New England Patriots Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan 24 New Orleans Saints Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 25 Minnesota Vikings Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Josh Jones Old Testament Houston 27 Seattle Seahawks Tee Higgins WR Clemson 28 Baltimore crows Patrick Queen LB LSU 29 Tennessee Titans Yetur Gross-Matos Delaware Penn State 30 Green Bay Packers Cole Kmet TEA Notre dame 31 San Francisco 49ers Antoine Winfield Jr. CB / S Minnesota 32 Kansas City Chiefs Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin

Correct selections: 6/32

Takeaway: While some positions were correct, the Vikings after a lap, the bosses taking a runner, the place, and the players were wrong. The Chiefs took LSU back to Clyde Edwards-Helaire with No. 32, while the 49ers switched from 31st place, giving the Vikings that pick, which selected Jeff Gladney of TCU. Overall, a pretty average sample for the godfather of simulated drafts. The Mockfather, if you want.

Todd McShay (ESPN) Simulated Draft

Pick No. Equipment Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase young Delaware Ohio State 3 Detroit lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 4 New York Giants Isaiah Simmons LB / S Clemson 5 5 Miami dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan Love QB Utah State 7 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Brown 8 Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs Old Testament Iowa 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Justin Herbert QB Oregon 10 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills Old Testament Alabama eleven New York Jets Jerry jeudy WR Alabama 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mekhi Becton Old Testament Louisville fifteen Denver Broncos Andrew Thomas Old Testament Georgia sixteen Atlanta Falcons Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 17 Dallas Cowboys CJ Henderson CB Florida 18 years Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Xavier McKinney S Alabama 19 The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams) Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Queen LB LSU 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 2. 3 New England Patriots AJ Epenesa Delaware Iowa 24 New Orleans Saints Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 25 Minnesota Vikings Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Joshua Jones Old Testament Houston 27 Seattle Seahawks K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU 28 Baltimore crows Ross Blacklock DT TCU 29 Tennessee Titans Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 30 Green Bay Packers Tee Higgins WR Clemson 31 San Francisco 49ers AJ Terrell CB Clemson 32 Kansas City Chiefs D & # 39; Andre Swift RB Georgia

Correct selections: 6/32

Takeaway: Really, on par with everyone else on this list, McShay did most of his damage in the top 10 picks. Again, some positions were correct, but the players were out. Also, McShay was determined to have Jordan Love recruited higher than Justin Herbert. Both were first-round picks, but Herbert was much taller (No. 6 overall for the Chargers).

Daniel Jeremiah's Simulated Project (NFL Network)

Daniel Jeremiah released his latest simulated draft on Wednesday, April 22.

Pick No. Equipment Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase young Delaware Ohio State 3 Detroit lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs Old Testament Iowa 5 5 Miami dolphins Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 7 7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons S / LB Clemson 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills Old Testament Alabama 9 9 Atlanta Falcons (from Jaguars) Derrick Brown DT Brown 10 Cleveland Browns Andrew Thomas Old Testament Georgia eleven New York Jets Mekhi Becton Old Testament Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jerry jeudy WR Alabama fifteen Denver Broncos Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama sixteen Jacksonville Jaguars (from Falcons) Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 17 Dallas Cowboys CJ Henderson CB Florida 18 years Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Austin Jackson Old Testament USC 19 The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) AJ Terrell CB Clemson twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams) K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 2. 3 New England Patriots Cole Kmet TEA Notre dame 24 New Orleans Saints Jalen Reagor WR TCU 25 Minnesota Vikings Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan 27 Seattle Seahawks Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 28 Baltimore crows Patrick Queen LB LSU 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson Old Testament Georgia 30 Green Bay Packers Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 31 San Francisco 49ers Jeff Gladney CB TCU 32 Kansas City Chiefs Ross Blacklock DT TCU

Correct selections: 5/32

Takeaway: Of all these simulated drafts, Jeremiah was the only one to have Reagor in the first round. Reagor ended up going in the first round, but not to the Saints as he scoffed. Instead, Reagor went to the Eagles at No. 21 and the election was met with much criticism.

Peter King Simulated Project (NBC Sports)

Pick No. Equipment Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase young Delaware Ohio State 3 Miami Dolphins (from Lions) Justin Herbert QB Oregon 4 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs Old Testament Iowa 5 5 Detroit Lions (Dolphins) Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers Andrew Thomas Old Testament Georgia 7 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Brown 8 Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons S / LB Clemson 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars CJ Henderson CB Florida 10 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills Old Testament Alabama eleven New York Jets Mekhi Becton Old Testament Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 New England Patriots (of 49ers) Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina fifteen Denver Broncos Jerry jeudy WR Alabama sixteen Atlanta Falcons K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson OLB LSU 17 Dallas Cowboys Xavier McKinney S Alabama 18 years Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) AJ Epenesa EDGE Iowa 19 The Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Kristian Fulton CB LSU twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams) Justin Jefferson WR LSU twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 2. 3 San Francisco 49ers (from Patriots) Joshua Jones Old Testament Houston 24 New Orleans Saints AJ Terrell CB Clemson 25 Minnesota Vikings Tee Higgins WR Clemson 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Austin Jackson Old Testament USC 27 Seattle Seahawks Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 28 Baltimore crows Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson Old Testament Georgia 30 Green Bay Packers Michael Pittmann Jr. WR USC 31 Dallas Cowboys (49ers) Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan 32 Kansas City Chiefs Jeff Gladney CB TCU

Correct selections: 8/32

Takeaway: Well, well, what do we have here? King has the right team with eight, and he gets partial credit for the Lions who took Jeff Okudah, although he had a trade drill between Detroit and Miami to make that happen. He also had the Dolphins take Austin Jackson, but 26th, not 18th as they did.

But King, not particularly known for his mock shots, still made the best of all the experts listed here, living up to his last name.