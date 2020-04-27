2 men killed in Detroit West Side accident – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a two-car accident that killed two men on the west side of Detroit.

Police say the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on Sunday at 11:49 a.m. in the Baylis and Pilgrim area.

The two male victims, in their 20s, were traveling south in Baylis in a 2001 blue Pontiac Sunfire when a 2017 gray Dodge Charger traveling at high speed in Pilgrim collided with the victim's vehicle.

Police say that after the collision, the charger overturned.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene to the east in Pilgrim.

They describe him as a black man, 18-22, light complexion, wearing green sweatpants.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related