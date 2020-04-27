2 Inland Empire men charged with $ 4M mask scheme – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Federal prosecutors in New York said Monday that a pair of men from the Inland Empire allegedly tried to trick buyers into buying millions of dollars in protective medical equipment that they actually didn't have.

According to prosecutors, Donald Lee Allen, 62, of Riverside and Manuel Revolorio, 37, of Rancho Cucamonga, were allegedly the masterminds of the plan.

Prosecutors alleged that the couple claimed to have a large amount of personal protective equipment, including medical masks, that they did not actually possess.

Investigators also alleged that the men created a website for their company with false information and lied about their experience, credentials, and inventory.

A federal complaint alleged that the defendants wrap empty boxes, claiming they were full of masks, and sent photos of other masks that were not their property.

Prosecutors alleged that the two men tried and failed to get a buyer to send them more than $ 4 million and were caught when they sent those photos to an undercover agent.

"At a time when we should unite to help one another and support our health professionals who work heroically to save lives, Donald Allen and Manuel Revolorio allegedly decided to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic for their own personal gain, The Agent Special in charge Jonathan Larsen said in a statement.

On April 17, Up News Info Los Angeles captured a video of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raiding a Rancho Cucamonga home in connection with the case.

Prosecutors said anyone with information on pandemic-related fraud, hoarding or price increases should report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud.