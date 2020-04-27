Home Local News 1 suffers fatal vehicle injury, MBTA bus accident

1 suffers fatal vehicle injury, MBTA bus accident

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>1 suffers fatal vehicle injury, MBTA bus accident
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

An MBTA vehicle and bus collided early Monday morning in Dorchester, sending four people to the hospital, including one with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Police responded to the area near Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street around 3:21 a.m., according to Sgt. John Boyle, spokesman for the Boston Police.

Three vehicles, plus the MBTA bus, were damaged in the accident, according to Boyle. He said the other two people involved suffered injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

When the two collided, they also hit two parked vehicles, The Boston Globe reported.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the bus was out of service at the time of the accident.

"The bus drove through flashing yellow lights while the car continued through flashing red lights," he said.

Near


Get it on google play

%MINIFYHTML3e53db298389859798a429d09d16647912%%MINIFYHTML3e53db298389859798a429d09d16647913%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©