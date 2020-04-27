1 suffers fatal vehicle injury, MBTA bus accident

An MBTA vehicle and bus collided early Monday morning in Dorchester, sending four people to the hospital, including one with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Police responded to the area near Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street around 3:21 a.m., according to Sgt. John Boyle, spokesman for the Boston Police.

Three vehicles, plus the MBTA bus, were damaged in the accident, according to Boyle. He said the other two people involved suffered injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

When the two collided, they also hit two parked vehicles, The Boston Globe reported.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the bus was out of service at the time of the accident.

"The bus drove through flashing yellow lights while the car continued through flashing red lights," he said.