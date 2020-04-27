1 killed, 2 arrested, over 200 quotes issued in Dallas Street Racing incidents over the weekend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responded to multiple street racing incidents over the weekend.

Police said riots were reported at Live Oak Street and Skillman Street, Cole Avenue and Lemmon Avenue, I-35 and Royal Lane and the 9100 block of South Link, where a participant died from a race-related accident.

Police said the people involved in the street races were all from North Texas, but had no known affiliation with each other.

Efforts to execute this weekend by the department's street racing task force consisted of:

224 quotes

115 traffic stops

114 calls received

Ad

2 arrests for serious crimes

20 grams of marijuana seized

"Street corridor activities continue despite Dallas County's on-site shelter order. In an effort to deter this unauthorized and illegal form of motoring on public streets, officials enforce all laws. of traffic: speeding, driving without a license, proper insurance and registration, and towing vehicles that violate city codes. " DPD said in a press release.

DPD notes that without spectators, there is no sport.

On May 11, the department will present a draft ordinance on viewers.

This will allow officers to subpoena those who attend illegal events.

DPD said it will continue to address these issues and will encourage our residents to report any violations to the authorities.