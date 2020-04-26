Yovanna Momplaisir "absolutely not afraid" of baby leaks in the middle of the meat

Instagram

The old friends have been exchanging insults on social media for the past few days, and now Yovanna has explained what happens between her and her co-star.

NeNe leaks and Yovanna MomplaisirThe friendship had a bad turn during the filming of "The Real Housewives of AtlantaSeason 12 virtual reunion. Former friends had been exchanging insults on social media for the past few days, and now Yovanna has explained what went wrong between her and her co-star.

"What I posted last night was responses to some things NeNe was posting," the Bravo star told HollywoodLife.com on Sunday, April 26, referring to her and NeNe's online dispute over who is to blame for the infamous scandal of Snakegate.

For those in need of a review, the Snakegate scandal was when it was said that there was an audio of Cynthia Bailey allegedly speaking ill of his partner NeNe during an interview. Yovanna was previously accused of being the one with the audio test, prompting everyone to call her the "snake."

Going back to the new interview, Yovanna went on to say, "Since then she has deleted the things she posted on social media and it is funny that these are things she did not come to the meeting with. In fact, my entire segment with her chose to leave and not tackling anything. So it's weird, because you should have, you should have planned your case where you get paid. "

"You will have to see the meeting. Everything is arranged there. Everything is there," he added about the Snakegate.

When asked why NeNe attacked her online, Yovanna said: "Because she is angry because she is about to be exposed." She went on to say, "I think it is, it's just her way of, like I said, manipulating people's minds before the truth comes out. This is what you call despair. So it's funny that these receipts that she keep posting, they're altered and they're all one-sided. "

"She was Casper the Ghost at the meeting," Yovanna said of NeNe. "She tried over and over to keep me from telling my truth, so what you're seeing on social media is simply an attempt to manipulate people's minds before the meeting airs, so this is her trying to control the damage because she knows it will come out in the next few weeks. "

Yovanna also added that she was not afraid of NeNe. "Absolutely not," he said. "He met his partner. He underestimated the wrong one."

This came after Yovanna was said to have claimed that NeNe made him lie about the recording because he never had one. During the meeting, Yovanna allegedly mentioned that she decided to follow her friend's plan because she thought it would help her become a full-time member rather than a friend.

After tapping, NeNe took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of Yovanna's text. The text saw Yovanna telling NeNe that they shouldn't expose everything at the meeting, contradicting what Yovanna allegedly did during the recording.

Applauding again in the shadow of NeNe, Yovanna wrote on her account: "Judge @bravoandy had all the RECEPTIONS at the meeting. You were a NO SHOW! CASE DISMISSED!" In a separate post, he also made it clear that he "didn't know Kenya moore in April 2019 "and ask why the NeNe receipts" are one-sided?

The "RHOA" season 12 reunion will air on May 10 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.