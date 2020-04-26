You're not alone & # 39; fundraise for LGBTQ centers – Up News Info

Organized by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, GLAAD’s Together in pride: you are not alone The livestream event brought together members of the LGBTQ community from Hollywood and beyond, as well as partners to help raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The broadcast event that featured interviews, special appearances, and musical performances raised over $ 225,000 for CenterLink, a group of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico and Australia.

The event was filled with encouraging word names from GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, Billy Porter, Dan Levy, Sean Hayes, Matt Bomer, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Wilson Cruz, Sharon Stone, Tatiana Maslany, Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage, Shangela and more. We also heard, unfortunately no video, of the legendary Barbra Streisand while advocating for the LGBTQ community. We were also treated by the performances of George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez from Little shop of horrors, the cast of Broadway Small jagged pill, Melissa Ethridge and Kesha.

Throughout the live broadcast, actors, musicians, LGBTQ community leaders, medical professionals, and others spoke about how the COVID-19 community is impacting the queer community.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten spoke to Eichner about the importance of voting this year. "Our rights are up for debate," Buttigieg said.

He continued: "It couldn't be more important. If you care about the weather … if you care about the rights of our community, if this is what happens in court, if you care about others, this is more than ever time to vote. "

Due to the pandemic, many CenterLink LGBTQ centers are in need and in danger of being closed. The centers provide support, food, and assistance to members of the LGBTQ community, specifically younger members who come from abusive or homeless homes.

Also, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous and his wife and fashion designer Nats Getty talked about making face masks and donating them to hospitals and organizations in need. An exclusive clip from the new Hulu series. Love victor which premieres on June 19, also made its debut during the live broadcast.

Weird eyeJonathan Van Ness and Jonathan HamiltonJavier Muñoz spoke about the stigmas of living with HIV, while 9-1-1: lone star Actor Brian Michael Smith spoke to Dr. Darien Sutton of New York about how the FDA does not allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood, specifically at a time when blood is needed. The outdated ban is discriminatory and requires that men who have sex with men cannot donate blood unless they have refrained from having sex for 12 months. They have since deferred that period to 3 months, but GLAAD is pushing to lift the ban entirely.

American idol Alumnus Adam Lambert, who has also lent his vocal talents to the iconic group Queen, also announced that he will auction off part of his wardrobe that he has worn on stage. The auction will benefit LGTBQ Causes is a partnership between its Feel Something Foundation and GLAAD. It will run on eBay until May 6.