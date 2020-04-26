YOU. Criticizes Governor Brian Kemp for reopening Georgia amid Covid-19 pandemic

Instagram

Rapper & # 39; Paper Trail & # 39; He is the latest celebrity to criticize the Georgia governor, calling the decision to lift the restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic "premature".

Up News Info –

Rapper YOU. disagrees with the governor of Georgia Brian KempThe decision to start lifting the restrictions during the coronavirus blockade.

The rapper told the American television show "Extra"He believes it is" premature "to start opening nonessential services like beauty salons and gyms, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

"I think it is premature … to put it bluntly. We are not yet at a point where we have flattened the curve," he said. "I think it is still affecting our hospitals quite a bit and I think it may have been a premature decision."

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"The thing is, we have voices within our culture and the ecosystem of our city, and we speak for the majority when we say, 'Man, we think it's time to sit back and wait for the next move,' I think so. it's how people are going to keep going. "

The star went on to suggest that the US government's handling of the pandemic. USA It has been flawed, as he reflected that "some of the things are just based on what science says and common sense tells me that some things are out of place."

The star insisted that, for now, he is not making any changes to his quarantine life despite the lifting of some restrictions, stating, "I am going to keep it the same way I have been."

YOU. He is enjoying family time at home, saying, "It has been phenomenal. I really appreciate the time to relax and re-acclimatize to my house and spend time with the kids, the family. It has been great."

He's not the only star to call Kemp on the move, with the rapper Cardi B lashing out at the decision online, suggesting that the governor favored "capitalism" over the health and well-being of citizens.