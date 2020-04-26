Yes, I know, it is April 25.

Miss sympathy Screenshot: Youtube

In the old days of yore, when Tumblr was still a site worth visiting both because there was pornography there and also because of the strange queer subculture that allowed me to flex my blog muscles long before I knew I would I needed them, there were two days a year that I loved and vilified in equal measure. If I told you that one of them was April 25, then I would assume that the other is obvious. Yes of courseis October 3. Two days that exist in the pantheon of film record keeping. largely due to the ubiquity of reminders that occur on social media every time they roll. I'd bet on guessing there are very few people you can meet who couldn't tell you what the meaning of any of the dates is, if are familiar with The source material or not.

Naturally, on October 3, "he asked me what day it was" and, of course, April 25 is the perfect date, "bbecause it's not too hot or too cold, all you need is a light jacket. "

I loved and hated these days on Tumblr and on the internet in general, because they turned into contests to see who could post the requirement. memes, gifs and videos clips first. Rarely, if ever, was I the first, and as such, They let me watch other people's videos the publications accumulate "likes", reactions and comments, while I sat there doing nothing serotonin depression hungry for digital affirmation.

Finally, for most part, Get over that very unflattering personality trait and I ended up deciding not to like me both days because it was annoying having to go through thirty-seven identical posts that lacked any kind of originality or independent thought. Who knew that it was possible to replace a horrible personality trait with an equally horrible one? and reluctant perspective on things? Not to me until a very deep reflection, it turns out!

Now I've settled somewhere in the middle. Still a little annoying after clicking the ninth instagram story of the day announcing for me it is, in fact, April 25, and also a little pawned by the posts. At this point, everyone knows that it is not original to share a Miss sympathy clip ad that today's date It's the perfect date, but the fact that some people are still happy to do it warms me up inside alone a little bit, and that's good. The only real downside is that sometimes April 25 is too hot or too cold, so the clip doesn't necessarily To hold. As such, I'm curious, it was today the perfect date where are you?