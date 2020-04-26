YaYa victim Mayweather posts suicide message weeks after stabbing incident

Instagram

Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, who previously dated NBA YoungBoy, turns to Instagram Stories to share a message that says, "I just hope that when I go to sleep tonight I won't wake up."

Is Lapattra Lashai Jacobs alright? Former NBA girlfriend YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy never broke again sparked concern among social media users after she logged into Instagram Stories on Saturday night, April 25, to post a suicide message weeks later. YaYa Mayweather stabbed her during an altercation.

In the post on the photo-sharing platform, Lapattra wrote: "I just hope that every time I go to sleep tonight I won't wake up. I can't take it anymore." He also added several crying emojis in his post.

This surely made some people worry about her well-being, although there were others who accused her of feigning their feelings and said that she only wanted influence. Lapattra herself deleted the post later, returned with a new post to reply to those who kept sending hate messages.

"You constantly shoot me mean comments like you don't know me," he said. "If you were in my place, then you would feel the same way (be happy and then sad (I've already gotten over this, something I never experienced and wouldn't want anyone else to do)." I don't care about any money, I Mind my heel, get over this and BE STRONG! "

Lapattra added: "So they are saying that he wanted those who liked something like this to happen to them to be crazy."

Lapattra was with YB at his home in Houston when YaYa arrived and told him to leave the house. The ladies exchanged a few words before things got worse. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. he allegedly grabbed two knives and stabbed his opponent twice.

She was then arrested and detained, before being released on $ 30,000 bail. On Monday, April 13, her lawyer confirmed that YaYa was charged with aggravated second-degree assault. The charge carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison.