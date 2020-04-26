WWE wrestler Nikki Bella shares a photo with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share a sweet memory of her trip to Mumbai in 2007. She and her twin sister Brie Bella, both had filmed for a soap commercial with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mumbai. In the first image, both sisters can be seen striking a pose with Bollywood stunner Aishwarya, while the other images show glimpses of the places the sisters visited during the holidays.



Nikki shared ten wonderful photos on her Instagram and captioned the post as "A memory from 2007 when @thebriebella and I went to Mumbai, India for 11 days to shoot a commercial with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb,quot;. She continued: “We fell in love with India, its culture, its food, its love and its light. We met so many amazing and unforgettable people on that trip to Bollywood. We hope to return one day to officially meet our Army of Beautiful India! I took so many photos! I think I need to put the rest on our YouTube channel along with the commercial! We did our own stunts! It was great ".



Candy! Check out the post below …