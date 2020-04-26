World Coronavirus Tracker: live coverage

This is what is happening in the USA. USA:

As states begin to allow businesses to reopen, there are uncertainty about how a gradual restart of the economy would work due to interconnected supply chains. And if states reopen their economies too quickly, that could lead to a renewed outbreak.

Governors who decide to open up their economies continue to be hampered by a shortage of testing capacity, leaving them without the information that public health experts say is necessary to track and contain outbreaks. Testing capacity is nowhere near the level Trump suggests, and governors, public health officials and hospital executives say they are still struggling, and competing with each other, to acquire the equipment they need. The United States conducted about 1.2 million tests in a week, but experts say it is still not enough.