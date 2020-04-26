World Coronavirus Tracker: live coverage

Americans abroad wonder if they risk infection by staying or risk infection by returning.
Many Americans who had assumed they could stay abroad until the pandemic subsides now face a bewildering choice: prepare for the possibility of being infected and treated in foreign hospitals, or risk infection on the way back to the United States.
The US Department of State. Noting that commercial flights from abroad may end in the coming days, the US urges Americans abroad to take every opportunity to board them.
Flights organized by the State Department that until now The 65,000 returning Americans from around the world are declining. Some continue in limited numbers, in areas such as the Indian subcontinent and Africa. And American diplomats have helped commercial airlines break foreign regulations that have restricted flights in and out of some countries during the pandemic.
But there are still at least 17,000 US citizens or legal residents abroad who have indicated they need help.
Authorities suggest that the risk of contracting the virus while traveling on any type of flight is offset by disparities in health care systems.
"You can go back to the United States where you are a citizen and you have access to health care and you have access to an infrastructure that is still intact," said Dr. William Walters, deputy chief medical officer of the State Department. But by bending over, in developing countries in particular, where the virus has not yet peaked, "you will be a US citizen in a foreign country that did not have a large infrastructure to begin with."
And students studying abroad in the United States have run out of financial resources.
Many of the more than a million international students who left their home countries to study in the United States had been living in university residences. They were allowed to find new homes after the campus closed.
A considerable number of them also watch their financial lives fall apart. Visa restrictions prevent them from working off campus, but campuses are now closed. And while some come from families wealthy enough to pay for their home or take them home, many others had already been struggling to collect tuition fees, which tend to be much higher for international students. And the values of many currencies have collapsed relative to the US dollar.
Some international students say they have had to turn to food banks. Others are surfing on the couch in friends' houses, but don't know how long they will be welcome. Those who were able to fly home before international borders were closed are now unsure of being able to return to finish their studies.
The Prime Minister of Spain says that the country's blockade will decrease by region.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday night that Spaniards will be allowed to walk or exercise outdoors starting May 2 if the country's coronavirus numbers continue to improve over the next week.
In a televised speech, Sánchez did not detail what limits would continue to apply to sports. But its announcement came as Spanish children were preparing to go outdoors on Sunday for the first time since the closure took effect in mid-March. They will be able to walk for an hour within a kilometer of their homes when accompanied by an adult.
Sánchez also said that the reduction of the blockade of Spain would be "gradual and asymmetric, but coordinated." Some regional and local leaders say their areas have already contained the epidemic, and are pressing to reduce blockade measures locally before any national relief.
Spain reported a slight increase in its daily death toll with 378 deaths on Saturday, compared to 367 on Friday. But the country crossed an important milestone this week by registering more hospital recoveries than new coronavirus cases.
The country's blockade lasted until May 9. But some local and regional politicians have emphasized that the daily number of deaths from coronavirus has fallen to less than 10 per day in half of the 17 regions of Spain. The push for local loosening of the restrictions has come particularly from the southern islands and regions, whose hospitals have never been overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.
The problems multiply for the president of Brazil, Bolsonaro, who calls the coronavirus "a miserable cold."
In recent weeks, Mr. Bolsonaro has been surprisingly The derogatory response to the coronavirus pandemic, which he called a "miserable cold,quot; that cannot be allowed to accelerate economic growth, generated calls for recall at home and bewilderment abroad.
He was already struggling to govern effectively when, on Friday, his star cabinet minister resigned with a explosive speech that basically called your future ex-boss a criminal.
Bolsonaro became president without a political party in November, after fighting with the leaders of the Social Liberal Party, which had backed his presidential candidacy. And several political allies, including two of Bolsonaro's sons, are under investigation in a series of criminal and legislative investigations.
Given those challenges, which have left Bolsonaro deeply isolated, critics and supporters of the president viewed the dramatic departure of his justice minister as a potentially destructive blow to his grip on power during a public health crisis and recession.
And while several Latin American leaders have seen a rebound in public opinion by imposing strict quarantine measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Bolsonaro's popularity has waned amid what critics call a blatant response.
"There is no virus here,quot;: Belarus leader mocks blockades.
As he walked away from the ice after playing a hockey game at an amateur tournament in late March, the Belarus leader put aside journalists' uneasy questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is no virus here," said Belarusian President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, pointing to the crowded arena. Do you see any of them flying? I don't see them either. "
At a time when some countries, such as Germany and Denmark, having mastered the initial outbreak of the virus, are experimenting with cautious business and school openings, Belarus is an outlier. He never imposed any restrictions at all.
Restaurants, cafes and cinemas remain open. Last weekend, churches were packed for Orthodox Easter. Professional soccer is in full swing, though the roaring crowds earlier this month have dwindled. In the capital Minsk, the subways are full. Most companies require workers to introduce themselves.
Neither the gross number of infections, almost 9,000, nor the total deaths, 63, suggest that the Belarusian epidemic is very disproportionate, although Ukraine with four times the population has fewer reported cases.
However, few people believe in official counts; There is some evidence that true numbers are being suppressed.
Without a free press or viable opposition parties, Belarusians have few resources to question the answer. Caught by an autocrat who critics call one of the world's top virus deniers, they have no choice but to accept official policy: The economy will continue to advance, whatever the cost in human lives.
The Metropolitan Opera hosted a live concert gala with a worldwide broadcast of performances via smartphone.
The Metropolitan Opera Gala At-Home, a worldwide broadcast of live performances that, in contrast to the usual grandeur of the opera, was filmed using only domestic devices, was presented on metopera.org and will be available until Sunday afternoon, Eastern time.
It has a unique level of aspiration and difficulty in opera: a roster of over 40 of the company's most famous singers, plus members of the orchestra and choir, performing live in nine time zones. Among them are Lisette Oropesa, in Baton Rouge, La .; Anna Netrebko, in Vienna; and Piotr Beczala, in what he described to Peter Gelb, general manager of the Met, as a village at the end of the world in Poland.
The Met halted performances on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and finally canceled the rest of its season.
Mr. Gelb, who hosted New York along with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the music director for the Met, who is in Montreal, said the idea came about because "I am determined to keep the Met in the consciousness of the general public, and I am determined to use whatever means possible to do so. ”
Since the opera house went dark, he has published a free broadcast of his extensive Met Opera On Demand library every night. (Mr. Gelb said that in the past five weeks, the number of subscribers paid for that on-demand service has doubled, to 30,000.) Each transmission is accompanied by a "Donate Now,quot; button; the Home Gala also has one, though Mr. Gelb was quick to emphasize that this is not "a PBS telethon."
The scrutiny demands of the largely anonymous group leading the pandemic response in Britain, now the fifth country with more than 20,000 deaths.
As the drum grows for transparency about the secret group guiding Britain's response to the coronavirus, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, or SAGE, the government recognized that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, You have listened to panel meetings.
But a Downing Street spokesman said Saturday that Cummings was not a member of the group and had no influence on politics.
"No. 10 officials and officials from other departments attend / call SAGE to listen to their discussions and occasionally ask questions, which is essential at a time when the government is dealing with a global pandemic," Downing Street said in a statement.
On Saturday, Britain's Department of Health and Social Assistance said the number of deaths in the country had exceeded 20,000 and that the number of confirmed cases is approaching 150,000. Britain is the fifth country to record so many deaths, although its count does not include deaths outside of hospitals.
"It is a very sad day for the nation; clearly, 20,000 deaths are 20,000 too many," Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England, said Saturday at a press conference.
Opposition leaders have demanded more transparency from the group, whose members are largely anonymous and whose meetings are held in private. The British government says it is being "guided by science,quot; from the group, but critics say the science is unclear.
Jonathan Ashworth, who oversees opposition to the Labor Party's health policy, asked the government to publish the minutes of the panel's meetings. "We need to understand whether Mr. Cummings was contributing to the debate or influencing the debate," he told Sky News on Saturday.
The developments came as Cabinet reports leaked to The Guardian newspaper indicated that ministers were warned last year that Britain was risking facing an influenza outbreak and that the country needed a robust plan to deal with it. A possible pandemic was at the peak of a confidential annual national security risk assessment signed by the government's top scientific adviser.
In other developments in Britain:
-
The government website for essential workers and their families to book coronavirus tests reopened Saturday after closing the day before when tens of thousands of requests flooded it. But maximum capacity had been reached at 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to a message posted on the website.
-
The Defense Ministry said Friday that the country's armed forces would receive insect repellent to protect against coronavirus infections, but offered no evidence that the product. containing an extract of lemon eucalyptus oil, would be effective.
-
A 99-year-old charity fundraiser, Tom Moore, who is also a World War II veteran, has the country's No. 1 song for sales this week, according to the country's Official Graphics Company. Like Captain Moore's other businesses, the single, a version of "You'll Never Walk Alone," featuring singer Michael Ball, is raising money for healthcare charities during the coronavirus crisis.
We collect photos of this most unusual Ramadan.
Berlin police arrested more than 100 lockdown protesters.
More than 100 people in Berlin were arrested on Saturday in a demonstration against the coronavirus blocking measures.
The protesters, some of whom kept their distance from the others and wore masks, shouted "I want to get my life back,quot; and held up signs saying "Protect constitutional rights,quot;, among other phrases, according to Reuters. Protesters also handed out newspapers titled "Democratic Resistance," which claimed that the coronavirus was an attempt to seize power by spreading fear.
Thilo Cablitz, a police spokesman, said permission was granted for newspaper distribution, but permission for the protest had not been granted. Earlier this month, the German Constitutional Court ruled that people have the right to protest if they follow the guidelines of social distancing.
In March, Germany locked up to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But on Monday, smaller stores they were allowed to reopen for the first time in nearly a month. People are advised to follow the guidelines for social distancing until May 3.
Airlines in the United States and Europe are receiving more bailouts.
The governments of the United States, France and the Netherlands are channeling more taxpayer dollars to airlines to offset the devastating consequences of the coronavirus on the global travel industry.
The US Treasury Department. USA He said Saturday that he had awarded an additional $ 9.5 billion to American operators seeking help paying employees. The funds, part of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package that Congress approved last month, brings total aid to the industry to $ 12.4 billion.
The department also allowed airlines to take advantage of another $ 17 billion of lawmakers set aside for businesses deemed crucial to national security.
France and the Netherlands are providing a € 10 billion bailout, about $ 10.8 billion, to save Air France-KLM, one of the largest airlines in Europe.
Air France-KLM will receive a € 4 billion bank loan backed by the French state and a € 3 billion direct government loan, France's finance minister said on Friday. The Dutch government said it would provide an additional € 2 billion to € 4 billion in public aid.
The infusion fails to nationalize the airline, in which the French and Dutch states each own 14 percent. The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, which has removed restrictions on state support due to the deep economic recession, quickly approved the bailout.
WHO. He says that antibody tests against the coronavirus "need more validation."
The World Health Organization has warned against using coronavirus antibody tests as the basis for issuing "immunity passports,quot; to allow people to travel or return to work.
Laboratory tests that detect antibodies to the coronavirus "need additional validation to determine their precision and reliability," the global agency. he said in a statement on Friday. Inaccurate tests can falsely label people who have been infected as negative, or they can falsely label people who have not been infected as positive, he noted.
Countries like Italy and Chile have weighed in providing "immunity passports,quot; to allow people who have recovered from the virus to return to work, in an effort to begin easing the blocking restrictions and stopping the economic consequences.
In the United States, scientists working around the clock in shifts managed to compare 14 antibody tests on the market, and The news was not good. Only one test did not yield false positives, and only two others did well 99 percent of the time.
The OMS. He said he supported tests by medical workers to determine if they have antibodies, as those data may help understand how the coronavirus behaves. But he said most of these tests currently "are not designed to determine if those people are immune to secondary infections."
The evaluation occurred when W.H.O. It held a virtual meeting on Friday in which global heads of state promised to cooperate in research and treatment for the coronavirus vaccine, although neither the United States nor China joined the initiative.
Although leaders like Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France were vague in their promises, the absence of any US representative. USA The meeting was the last sign of a withdrawal from the world's largest economy to tackle coronavirus on a global scale.
Falling money for migrants sent home could change many lives. Case in question: Mexico.
Migrants and others sent about $ 689 billion in global remittances in 2018, according to the World Bank, money that family and friends at home depend on for survival.
But as millions of migrant workers see their hours cut or lose their jobs due to the economic slowdown in the pandemic, the World Bank said this week that global remittances were projected to plummet about 20 percent this year. , in "the steepest decline in recent history."
And that could have far-reaching effects in some developing and poorer nations such as Mexico, which was the third largest recipient of remittances in 2018, after India and China, according to the World Bank, and the largest recipient of money sent from States. United. state
Amid the US economic slowdown. USA In recent weeks, millions of undocumented Mexicans in the United States, like other immigrant populations, have been left vulnerable without job security and unemployment benefits.
A significant decrease in remittances could cause not only economic coercion, but also political and social tension, said Roy Germano, who teaches international relations at New York University.
"I don't think governments want to see this money contract, because it works as a kind of de facto social welfare system," said Germano, author of "Outsourcing Welfare," a book on remittances. "In this way, they take pressure off governments to provide social assistance and guarantee a certain standard of living."
The world joins the Russians in performing artistic parodies.
Composition VI, an abstract painting by Russian master Wassily Kandinsky, has been staged in the messy room of a Connecticut teenager.
People sheltering in place are looking for new ways to connect online, and amid the devastation of the pandemic, some report an increase in creativity. Maybe that's why a The Facebook group with lo-fi re-creations of famous paintings has more than half a million members, just a few weeks after its creation.
The group, Izoizolyacia, which combines the Russian words for "visual arts,quot; and "isolation," was started in Moscow by a project manager at a technology company. Its predominant language is Russian, but more than a third of its members live outside of Russia.
The gag of copying works of art is not new, and several museums, including the Getty in Los Angeles and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam are encouraging art fans to return home to send photos of the efforts to bring their favorite paintings to life. But in terms of Facebook followers, at least, Izoizolyacia's audience seems to be the most engaged.
Arab couples fight over marriage during a pandemic.
Even when wedding halls and hotels have closed, honeymoons have evaporated and curfews have closed, the coronavirus has not quelled the heat of couples in Cairo. And like many others across the Middle East, they kicked off weddings last week.
In Egypt, some couples reduced their ambitions to small family gatherings. Others ignored public health restrictions with secret parties and guerilla photo shoots.
His haste stemmed from a desire to beat the Ramadan deadline, which began on Friday. The holy month is a solemn period when weddings are rare.
Some countries are adapting. In the UAE, rushed couples can now obtain wedding licenses online. In Kuwait, marriage courts offer special appointment services, although divorces are not available.
In Saudi Arabia, some couples have skipped the traditional tradition of holding a wedding before moving in together, even if they are already legally married.
Such scenes of determination in the midst of a major health crisis stem from a simple truth: Marriage can be important everywhere, but in the Middle East it often cannot wait.
In most Arab countries, marriage confers independence, the right to live together, cash gifts, a culturally approved sex life and, for women, a high status in societies still strongly biased in favor of men.
With virus infections in Egypt at the bottom end of the curve, about 3,900 cases per 100 million people, some wedding goers seemed to believe they were invincible.
"This pandemic cannot touch us," said a reveler named Islam as his wedding party was rushing to take photos on a Cairo bridge at a time when the police were absent. The groom, in a tuxedo and sneakers, posed with the bride, in a white dress.
Then they all got into three cars and took off.
United States roundup: Republicans fear Trump's remarks may jeopardize the party's chances in November.
Mr. Trump's suggestion that a disinfectant injection could help fight the coronavirus prompted warnings Friday from health officials across the country, as well as the creators of Clorox and Lysol and various personalities from Fox News.
The White House spent much of Friday trying to push back Trump's comments, which he made at Thursday's press conference. Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, abruptly ended Friday's daily briefing shortly after it began, and the president did not answer questions. Now, Trump aides are encouraging him to skip daily briefings or answer fewer questions from journalists, and Trump himself said on Twitter on Saturday that they were not in his best interest.
"What is the purpose of having White House news conferences when Lamestream Media does nothing but hostile questions and then refuses to accurately report the truth or facts," Trump said on Twitter. "They get record ratings, and the American people get nothing but Fake News. It is not worth the time and effort! ”
This is what is happening in the USA. USA:
-
As states begin to allow businesses to reopen, there are uncertainty about how a gradual restart of the economy would work due to interconnected supply chains. And if states reopen their economies too quickly, that could lead to a renewed outbreak.
-
Governors who decide to open up their economies continue to be hampered by a shortage of testing capacity, leaving them without the information that public health experts say is necessary to track and contain outbreaks. Testing capacity is nowhere near the level Trump suggests, and governors, public health officials and hospital executives say they are still struggling, and competing with each other, to acquire the equipment they need. The United States conducted about 1.2 million tests in a week, but experts say it is still not enough.
-
Two antimalarial drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by Trump as effective against the coronavirus, were prescribed at more than six times the normal rate during the second week of April, data analysis from The New York Times shows. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration warned against using drugs outside of a hospital setting or clinical trial, as they could lead to serious heart rhythm problems in some patients with coronavirus.
Those we have lost: John Houghton, who led the UN panel on climate change that won a Nobel Peace Prize.
John Houghton, a climate scientist and leading figure on the United Nations panel who drew the world's attention to the threat of climate change and received the Nobel Prize, died April 15 in Dolgellau, Wales. He was 88 years old.
Tiny Djibouti records an alarming number of cases.
With a population of approximately one million people and an area of 9,000 square miles, Djibouti is one of the smallest countries in Africa. But this week, the Horn of Africa nation was listed as the highest prevalence of coronavirus cases, 986, in Africa.
The figure reflects the massive tests of coronavirus in the country. But officials have also spoken of people who do not adhere to the rules of social distancing and hygiene.
The state closed its borders, suspended international flights, and closed schools and all places of worship.
"What we ask of you is to save yourselves, to save your brothers, your mothers and fathers and the elderly," said President Ismail Omar Guelleh. he said in a recent televised speech. "I ask you to stay home."
Djibouti, at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, has taken advantage of its location on a busy shipping route and its relative stability in a volatile region to increase its geostrategic relevance. It is home to several foreign military bases, including one of the largest foreign facilities in the United States and China's first foreign military base. As the coronavirus has spread, these military installations have increased their security measures.
On April 23, Major General Michael D. Turello, commander of the Horn of Africa Combined Joint Task Force, declared a public health emergency for United States personnel under his authority in Djibouti.
"Fighting Covid-19 is my top priority," he said in a statement, referring to the disease caused by the virus. "By declaring a public health emergency, you keep our forces, and those of our host nation partner, as healthy and safe as possible."
To discourage crowds, a park in Japan cuts 10,000 lilies.
A park in the city of Okinawa, Japan has cut the extensive lily fields that generally attract thousands of people, in an effort to prevent visitors from gathering and spreading the coronavirus.
Fear of the virus and nationwide state of emergency this month did not deter people from visiting Okinawa Comprehensive Athletic Park, where their lilies were approaching full bloom. In response, the park cut 10,000 of its 16,000 lilies on Friday.
"Our staff spent an entire year cultivating them," said Seiji Fukushima, director of the park, on Saturday. "They were crying when they cut them."
Despite this month's emergency declarations, many residents across the country still visited beaches, parks and restaurants, raising concerns about their measures to curb the outbreak. Fukushima said many service members from US military bases in Okinawa prefecture visited or jogged in the park despite social distancing rules, and residents complained that many of them were not wearing masks.
The flowers are generally harvested in mid-May, when the bulbs are collected and stored for later planting. The park said the trimmed lilies had been distributed to people and that it would take the opportunity to improve its soil this year.
As of Saturday, Japan had more than 13,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 341 deaths.
Israel warns against large Memorial Day gatherings.
En Israel, donde casi todo el mundo tiene alguien a quien llorar por guerras y conflictos continuos, el Día de los Caídos (Memorial Day), que se observa desde el lunes al atardecer hasta el martes al atardecer, normalmente atrae a cientos de miles a los cementerios nacionales.
Pero los temores de que las multitudes puedan propagar el coronavirus han llevado al gobierno a suplicar a la gente que se mantenga alejado.
"Me causa un inmenso dolor no estar con mi hermano el Día de los Caídos, pero sé que lo correcto es quedarme en casa,quot;, dijo Frida Shniderman, de 72 años, refiriéndose a su hermano, Meir Rozenchtroch, quien fue asesinado en el tras un conflicto entre Israel y Siria en 1974. “Los cementerios se llenan mucho cada año. Es simplemente demasiado arriesgado ir ahora ".
El ministro de Defensa, Naftali Bennett, dijo en una conferencia de prensa que observar el Día de los Caídos como en años anteriores crearía "una bomba de relojería con coronavirus,quot;. Alrededor de un millón y medio de israelíes generalmente visitan cementerios en todo el país durante las vacaciones, dijo.
Sin embargo, algunos israelíes han prometido ir a los cementerios, argumentando que no amenazarán la salud pública mientras mantengan medidas de distanciamiento social.
"Mi familia y yo iremos,quot;, dijo Moshe Muskal, de 64 años, cuyo hijo Rafanel fue asesinado en un conflicto entre Israel y el grupo militante libanés Hezbollah en 2006. "Este día es muy importante para nosotros,quot;.
Si bien el gobierno decidió que no permitiría a los israelíes ir a los cementerios, la policía no usará la fuerza para detenerlos, dijeron las autoridades.
Israel había registrado más de 15,000 casos del virus hasta el sábado y casi 200 muertes.
Vanuatu, sin casos reportados, le da a los fanáticos del deporte algo para ver: el cricket.
Vanuatu, una nación insular del Pacífico de 300,000 personas, les dio a los fanáticos de los deportes de todo el mundo lo que ansiaban el sábado: algo para mirar, en vivo, con el resultado desconocido.
Cricket puede no ser la taza de té de todos, pero la Asociación de Cricket de Vanuatu transmitió en vivo su final de la Superliga Femenina, invitando a los fanáticos del deporte a tomarse un descanso de las imágenes grabadas que muchos tuvieron que conformarse durante la pandemia.
"Pensamos que es nuestro deber proporcionar al mundo un poco de deporte en vivo,quot;, dijo Shane Deitz, director ejecutivo de Vanuatu Cricket Association y ex jugador de la selección australiana. "Es uno de los únicos deportes en vivo en todo el mundo en este momento. Podemos mostrar un poco de cricket para todos los que están encerrados ".
Vanuatu, como muchas otras naciones pequeñas del Pacífico, ha logrado evitar que el coronavirus se propague, o incluso llegue, si las cifras oficiales son correctas.
El país fue bloqueado a fines del mes pasado como medida de precaución. Después de ser golpeado por un ciclón importante el 6 de abril, se levantó el bloqueo para que las personas pudieran recuperarse y reconstruirse.
Durante el partido del sábado, se podían ver pequeñas multitudes de fanáticos rodeando el campo, de pie o sentados a pocos metros de distancia, claramente disfrutando de la vista. Los comentarios en la página de Facebook de la asociación de cricket, donde se mostró la transmisión en vivo, agradecieron a Vanuatu por compartir.
India alivia las restricciones de bloqueo fuera de las zonas calientes conocidas.
India alivió las restricciones de cierre el viernes en algunas partes del país, permitiendo que los mercados se reabrieran en áreas rurales y fuera de zonas calientes conocidas, y aliviando el estrés financiero de decenas de millones de personas.
Después de que el primer ministro Narendra Modi anunciara un cierre nacional el mes pasado para contener el coronavirus, la mayoría de las empresas cerraron en todo el país, a excepción de las que venden alimentos, medicamentos y otros artículos esenciales.
El barrio y las tiendas independientes en las áreas urbanas podrían reabrir si estuvieran fuera de las zonas calientes, pero los mercados permanecerían cerrados, dijo el ministerio.
El costo económico del cierre de la India, que está en vigor hasta al menos el 3 de mayo, ha devastado la economía y ha obligado a millones de personas a depender de las donaciones de alimentos del gobierno y otros subsidios.
India tiene alrededor de 24,000 casos conocidos de coronavirus y casi 800 muertes.
Trump ofrece ventiladores a Indonesia, y un alto funcionario dice gracias.
El presidente Trump tiene prometido en un tweet proporcionar ventiladores a Indonesia, donde un número creciente de casos de coronavirus amenaza con abrumar al sistema de atención médica mal equipado y con poco personal del país.
"Acabo de hablar con mi amigo, el presidente Joko Widodo de la República de Indonesia,quot;, escribió Trump el viernes. “Pidiendo ventiladores, que proporcionaremos. ¡Gran cooperación entre nosotros!
En respuesta, el portavoz del Sr. Joko, Fadjroel Rachman, tweeted el sábado, "Muchas gracias por la gran cooperación entre los Estados Unidos y la República de Indonesia, señor presidente,quot;.
Indonesia, con una población de 270 millones, es el cuarto país más grande del mundo, pero cuenta con solo unos 8.400 ventiladores para ayudar a los pacientes con el coronavirus, que se ha extendido a las 34 provincias.
Indonesia ha reportado 720 muertes por el coronavirus, la segunda cifra más alta en el este de Asia después de China. Pero algunos funcionarios dicen que muchas más muertes no han sido reportadas.
Trump también dijo que Estados Unidos enviaría ventiladores a tres países latinoamericanos, Ecuador, El Salvador y Honduras, que se están recuperando de la pandemia. No dijo cuántos ventiladores se enviarían a ninguno de los cuatro países ni cuándo llegarían.
La ciudad más grande de Ecuador, Guayaquil, ha sido especialmente afectada. Los hospitales y las clínicas se han visto tan abrumados que no han podido tratar a algunos pacientes. Se han encontrado cuerpos abandonado en las aceras y desplomado en sillas de ruedas.
El presidente hondureño, Juan Orlando Hernández, también habló con Trump y solicitó ayuda con ventiladores y pruebas. Dijo que también había pedido asistencia para garantizar el alivio de la deuda de los países pobres y la ayuda financiera de los prestamistas internacionales.
in a Pío El viernes por la noche sobre su conversación con el presidente hondureño, el Sr. Trump dijo: “Trabajamos estrechamente juntos en la frontera sur. Lo ayudará con su solicitud de ventiladores y pruebas ".
The reports were contributed by Lara Jakes, Anton Troianovski, Andrew E. Kramer, Kai Schultz, Dera Menra Sijabat, Vikas Bajaj, Richard C. Paddock, Tiffany May, Mike Ives, Kirk Semple, Elian Peltier, John Schwartz, Caitlin Dickerson, Liz Alderman, Tess Felder, Elaine Yu, Hisako Ueno, Adam Rasgon, Adam Nossiter, Evan Easterling, Andrew LaVallee, Joshua Barone, Damien Cave, Jin Wu, Declan Walsh, Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Martin, Alexandra Stevenson, Raphael Minder, Abdi Latif Dahir, Nicholas Kulish, Ernesto Londoño, Letícia Casado, Derrick Bryson Taylor, Manuela Andreoni and David Gelles. Wang Yiwei contributed research.
