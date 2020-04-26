Journalists at the Denver Post joined colleagues from more than 40 news organizations across Colorado in a collaborative effort, COVID dailies Colorado: a day in the pandemic. The project's goal: to describe life on April 16 to show how much has changed in such a short time as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is one of the vignettes from Up News Info. Read the full collaboration here.

7 am: Work & Class restaurant in Denver

When Tabatha Knop entered her restaurant on Larimer Street, her chefs had been there for an hour, preparing carnitas to fill the breakfast burritos for anyone who wanted to venture out into the snow that day.

Knop's schedule hadn't changed much in five weeks, but his team did. In early March, business was held six nights a week for the destination dinner venue.

Work & Class' motto has always been "square food, strong drink, fair price,quot;. It's across the street from the sister restaurant Super Mega Bien, which Knop and his business partners closed during the coronavirus shutdown after laying off 57 employees in a single day.

"We really have stopped counting the days; mostly we only count the weeks," Knop said. "Every day they feel the same way, more or less, at this point."

The team would deliver 91 burritos to families in Curtis Park on Friday through the Neighborhood Association Food Train. Saturday's orders included 200 meals for the Swedish Medical Center. Knop said some of his other cooks volunteered to help with the evening's preparation.

Even with Super Mega Well closed, Knop was dealing with unexpected costs there. Two nights earlier, a window at the entrance broke around 1 a.m., "but thank God (who did) he couldn't get in," Knop said.