Wisconsin State Patrol: Man seriously injured in Pierce Co. crash – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Pierce County authorities say a man has life-threatening injuries after a car accident Sunday morning in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, officials responded around 10:23 a.m. County Highway F, one mile north of County Highway FF.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a seriously injured man outside a vehicle. Authorities say the car was completely engulfed in flames. A high-power line was also seen strewn across the road, blocking all lanes of traffic.

According to the state patrol, the victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The man was transported to a hospital from the scene of the accident. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.