Why is Channing Tatum so ready for love?

Putting aside the necessary parenting maneuvers, "No,quot; is not a word Channing Tatum use all of that often.
Virtually the poster boy for the YOLO acronym in mid-2010 sometimes "showered,quot; by jumping off the balcony of the Beverly Hills home he shared with the then-wife. Jenna Dewan In His Pool He based a highly successful and complete film franchise on his past as an exotic dancer and when asked to film a decidedly out of color cameo on Seth Rogenthe 2013 comedy, This is the end, I do not doubt it.
"All I had to say was & # 39;Danny McBride, & # 39; & # 39; strap & # 39; and & # 39; a Mexican wrestling mask & # 39; ", offered as an explanation to GQ in 2014. "It was the most mistaken idea I had ever heard. & # 39; You are Danny McBride's sex slave, you are like his gimp & # 39 ;. And I was like, & # 39; Very good, I'm inside & # 39 ; ".
It was the same answer he gave a friend half a decade later when they suggested that he go through his December separation from the singer. Jessie J jumping on Raya, Hollywood's ultra exclusive dating app that allows bold names to connect to other fixtures. "A friend suggested to Raya and he felt he had nothing to lose by joining," a source explained to E! News of the time.
And although the 6-year-old father Everly Reunited with the singer for one last chorus of their yearlong romance, now that they are over forever, the 40-year-old has slipped back into it.
Just two years after her nearly 9-year marriage to Dewan, 39, she is a happily engaged new mother in love and the only time PeopleAlive's Sexiest Man is waiting for a little magic as he celebrates this important birthday. "He would love to date someone and he is not shy about it," the source said. "He wants to have fun again, and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, cheating, or just walking down the street."
So, ladies, the line forms on the left.
By his own admission, Tatum was not always the one-woman type of man.
In his defense, the former Mississippi and Florida-raised footballer had just come out of a long romance when he was cast as the bad boy of Dewan's privileged modern dancer in the 2006 campy romance Increase. At just 25 years old, "he was not in any way shape or form seeking to enter into another relationship," he explained. Howard Stern in 2015. "I thought, 'OK, now is the time to play …' I was going to live the life you would think you would live if you were an actor in Hollywood. And then I bumped into Jenna."
Her chemistry with the triple threat from Texas, a dance queen and varsity cheerleader who started out as a backup dancer for Janet JacksonIt was naturally off the charts, but "it's not just the dance," he said. "He is who she is. He really is my counterweight in life."
It took enough with the graduate of the University of Southern California to know his ultimatum head-on.
"He did all of this where he didn't want to be in a relationship, so I said, 'Look, if you want to go out with other people and be free, it's totally fine,'" he recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. "& # 39; But we are not going to hang out and watch movies. You have to find out what you want because I know I want to have a relationship with you & # 39;".
A few days and several cocktails later with tequila, he appeared at the door of his hotel room wearing underwear, Ugg boots, a hat and his heart on his non-existent sleeve. Dewan recalled, "It's like, 'Let's do this.'"
And so, one of the sexiest couples in the United States was born. Over the next decade, the incredibly attractive couple shared the secrets of their solid romance ("I am a very sensual person, the same with Chan. It is just how we are made, and it is a big part of how we connect," he told Health in 2018), they built their power couple status, the list of Magic mike, 21 Jump Street and Fox hunter making Tatum a certified movie star when his wife cornered the television market with Super girl and East End Witches And overall made us feel very jealous, Everly's arrival in May 2013 was the finishing touch of her picturesque life.
Life was basically the fairy tale I had described to him. People a month after her 2009 Malibu vows when she said she was "as happy as she possibly can be on the planet right now … It's almost the same thing I've felt every day since I met her, and that's pretty much all. Perfect . "
Until they weren't. Dewan is outraged at that descriptor itself: "When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell you that no one is perfect," was the first sign that not everything was placid in Beverly Hills. By the time his words were printed in the March 2018 issue of HealthThe couple was quietly unraveling their marriage.
Publicly, they insisted that "absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love each other," but behind the scenes, as Dewan would share in his 2019 book. Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, the emotions were less poetic. "The pain hit me like a falling avalanche," he wrote. "I was completely overwhelmed by fear and sadness. It took me many moments to sit alone with my pain to force myself to surrender to the roller coaster of a situation."
However, each of them managed to reach new heights, Dewan presenting his romance with his now fiancé. Steve Kazee at a Halloween party a few weeks after Tatum was seen with Jessie J.
And for over a year, Tatum seemed to be making beautiful music with the 32-year-old Londoner. A month after an October 2018 photograph launched her flirtation into official dating status "before our relationship was a thing," as Jessie put it The times From London last June, Tatum publicly applauded his crude confession about his fertility problems during a concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Flaunting fans about how they were able to witness something special, he effectively confirmed their status, his post being the first in a long list of public proclamations of affection.
"The reason we kept it a secret as long as we could was because we really wanted to enjoy it without it magnifying into something that was not yet," Jessie explained in Dan Wootton's interview podcast in June.
Although it was clearly something By then Tatum had made the most of a year off by accompanying several of her shows, she was unwilling to declare the season open on her dock. "I decide when I want to talk about it and when I don't," he said. "I decide when I want to post about him on Instagram and I don't. If I do, it's often a nude photo of him because that's what people want to see."
A girl who knows her audience made her pay a gamble on Jenga by posting a plugin for Half Shower. And between the R-rated Jenga sessions and the public praise (he marked his birthday last year by writing, "You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for being you. You are so special,") It seemed they had reached that ideal balance of depth and lightness, enough substance to go the distance with a healthy slice of fun.
"They are not thinking too much about making a major commitment," a source told E! News as they marked their first anniversary. "They are not there yet, but they love their life together and what they have. He loves to see her act and travel with her. They have something good."
Finally, however, the good was not enough. Departing just before Christmas, they returned on Valentine's Day only to wrap things up once again earlier this month. The fun times made them do their best to make the association work, a source told E! News, "but the same problems kept popping up." Finally, added another, "they realized that they were better as friends."
Which means he's back on the drawing board for Tatum, who, despite all his fraternity boy pranks GQ profile bragged about his fondness for amazing friends like Marlon Wayans with a visit he called "Spontaneous Invasion at Home,quot;) he is serious when it comes to the business of love.
Like her relationship with Jessie, her marriage and Dewan's had their problems. But, something surprising for two actors who work and look alike thatJealousy was not one of them.
"Temptation really isn't, I think, an aspect," he told Stern in 2015. "And I really don't know how to describe that, except if you keep the line taut between you and your lover, the person dedicated his life to that, that it has no room to scream. "
Also, as evidenced Magic mike, got fed up with single life. "I lived a crazy life before (in his stripper days)," he said. "I've had long-term relationships, then a really crazy game in between, and then a long relationship …
"Once I made the decision (to commit), it never really became something."
