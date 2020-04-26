White House aims for Trump to move from coronavirus to economy – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus, the White House plans to shift President Donald Trump's public focus toward expanding efforts aimed at alleviating the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Days after publicly thinking that scientists should explore toxic disinfectant injection as a possible virus cure, Trump has now rejected the usefulness of his daily task force briefings, where he has clashed time and time again with scientific experts. Trump's aides aim to take the president to more familiar, and safer, ground, they hope: to talk about the economy, in tighter controlled environments.

It is a political imperative as allies have seen an erosion in support for the president. What had been his biggest asset in the reelection campaign, his ability to cover news headlines with free performances, has become a daily responsibility. At the same time, new Republican Party polls show that Trump's path to a second term depends on public perception of how quickly economic rebounds from state-by-state closings meant slowing the spread of the virus.

Some states have begun to facilitate closing orders, and Trump is expected to start highlighting his administration's work to help businesses and employees. Attendees said the president would hold more frequent roundtables with CEOs, business owners and recipients of the trillions of federal aid dollars already approved by Congress, and would begin to describe what he hopes to see in a future recovery package.

Trump last left the White House grounds a month ago, and plans are being drawn up for a limited travel schedule within the next few weeks, the aide said. It would be a symbolic spectacle that the nation is beginning to reopen.

The change comes along with what the White House sees as encouraging signs across the country, with the rate of new infections stabilizing and deaths declining.

Still, medical experts warn that the virus will remain until at least one vaccine is developed and that the risk of a severe second wave is high if social distancing relaxes too quickly or if tests and contact-tracking schemes are not developed. before people return to normal behaviors.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The White House is deliberating whether to continue to hold news briefings in a modified form without Trump, potentially in a different location. Before Trump said in a tweet Saturday that "It was not worth the time and effort," attendees had been eager to use the briefings to highlight positive trends and overwhelm Americans with statistics. It was an effort to restore confidence in the response so that the public felt comfortable resuming more normal activities.

"We know that's important," Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures." "We understand that those science and policy messages must be delivered to the American people in a non-political way."

Few Americans often look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research published last week.

On Monday, the White House was expected to release a summary of what the federal government has done so far to improve the availability of COVID-19 tests, personal protective equipment, and fans.

Still, the governors of both parties say much more is needed, particularly in the tests, in the coming months, as they deliberate how and when to reopen their states.

"I want to reopen our economy as soon as we can, but I want to do it in a safe way so that we don't have a peak, we don't cause more deaths or an overload on our healthcare system," said Governor Larry Hogan, R-Maryland. to ABC "This Week,quot;.

Birx expressed frustration that Trump's injection comments were still in the headlines, illustrating the tensions that have arisen between the president and his medical advisers.

"As a scientist and as a public health officer and researcher, I am sometimes concerned that we will not get the information they need to Americans when we keep getting something out Thursday night," she said. CNN's "State of the Union,quot;.

As the White House hopes it has turned the corner, it is also beginning to assess responsibility for the critical missteps. Two senior administration officials said Trump has started discussions about replacing Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, who led the coronavirus task force during his first few weeks and has been accused of a culture of bureaucratic internal strife. during this period. Azar has been largely sidelined since Vice President Mike Pence took over the task force in late February.

Trump denied Sunday that he was going to fire Azar in a tweet, saying "Alex is doing an excellent job!"