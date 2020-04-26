What is the impact of the coronavirus on mergers and acquisitions for small businesses? – Up News Info

The coronavirus is undoubtedly having a significant impact on M,amp;A transactions. Hundreds of thousands of businesses have closed or significantly reduced their business operations; millions have been fired or suspended; consumer spending has plummeted; supply chains have been disrupted; and oil prices are bouncing at all times.

At a minimum, many deals are being suspended, acquisition plans are being cut, and some buyers are walking away from the closing table. Buyers are forced to examine their own companies as they struggle to minimize losses and pay, suspend, or fire workers. According to Forbes, Xerox walked away from a $ 35 billion offer from HP this month and stated that "… (Xerox) needs to focus on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business." Other examples Forbes pointed out was that SoftBank ended its $ 3 billion deal with WeWork and Hexcel and Woodward canceling their "merger of equals,quot; as a result of the pandemic.

In addition to widespread blockades and shelter-in-place orders, which prevent / limit face-to-face contact, they are all contributing to the slowdown in M,amp;A activity. For example, due diligence and how it is carried out is limited because face-to-face interactions are almost always required. Negotiations are tense when the settlement team is working remotely. Debt financing is questionable in volatile markets. Obtaining regulatory approvals and third-party consent is slow.

According to Dealogic, "the value of M,amp;A activity in the first quarter was significantly lower than the last quarter of 2019, 35% globally and 39% in the United States." Investment bankers have concluded "… that most sales commitments are suspended until things stabilize."

What should small businesses expect in the future if they hope to sell their businesses or raise capital? ”

Agreements currently underway and agreements concluded during the coronavirus pandemic will move more slowly than during the pre-pandemic times. Everything will take longer, including initial discussions, letters of intent, due diligence, and final deal negotiations. Company valuations, in certain industries, will drop significantly as buyers fear that previous valuations no longer apply. Public stock market valuations since February 2020 are good examples. Agreements between buyers and sellers on the conditions for "withdrawing,quot; from an agreement as a result of future value creation will be more frequent. Debt financing required by buyers for the acquisition of funds will be more difficult to find, leading to delays due to volatile debt markets and illiquidity. Furthermore, the closing conditions of the lenders will be stricter and will affect both buyers and sellers. The Letters of Intent, the term sheets, the memoranda of understanding (which for the most part are not binding) will be expanded to specify more specific terms of agreement or will only address the price and little else. The forms will be closely scrutinized and heavily discounted as shoppers tiptoe into unknown waters in the future. Exclusivity periods (preventing sellers from requesting other offers during the due diligence process) will be longer than the normal 30-45 days, as buyers will insist that they need more time, 60-75 days, to examine potential issues pandemic. On the other hand, sellers should look for provisions that end the buyer's exclusivities if they see that the buyers are unwilling to proceed with the transaction as stated in the letter of intent. Final agreement negotiations will include provisions focused on changes in the seller's company's business operations, known as a "material adverse effect,quot; ("MAE,quot;). These provisions affect the closing conditions of the transaction. Allows the buyer to withdraw from the agreement if the seller has suffered an MAE during the period from the date of signing the final agreement to the closing date of the transaction. Sellers should be careful with MAE clauses.

Is there any good news during the current pandemic environment?

Yes. Many buyers are cash rich and look for well-run companies at the right price. Doing business in the future will favor buyers over sellers as it did during the Great Recession. Buyers are taking the time to search for the best opportunities. Some industries have benefited from the pandemic, while others have suffered significantly. Industries benefiting from the pandemic include biotechnology, food delivery, online shopping, cloud computing, software, video conferencing, and other technologies.

By contrast, retail, hospitality, travel, hotels, restaurants, automobiles, and airlines have been and will be most affected.

Business owners who plan to sell their businesses or raise capital must realize that their options have changed significantly. Whether selling businesses or raising capital, owners must take special care to prepare their businesses for sale. Keeping key employees is mandatory as buyers will place an additional emphasis on the strength of the company. Individual and group incentive retention plans must be created for your most valuable employees.

Gary Miller is CEO of GEM Strategy Management Inc., a M,amp;A consulting firm that advises small and medium-sized companies across the United States. USA Contact him at 303-409-7740 or [email protected]