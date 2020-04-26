What is the future of dystopian television during a global pandemic?

They tried to warn us. In their television dramas, they tried to portray the most chilling and dissipating scenarios they could imagine: terrifying alternative realities in which life, as we knew it, had been devastated by revolutions, plagues, runaway technology, or hordes of bloodthirsty zombies. At that time, the writers of these series: The Maid's Tale, Westworld Still others wanted to entertain and challenge the public with dark reflections of society that could be said to be avoidable or too scandalous to happen.

But now, amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the people performing these shows are looking at their work from a different perspective. These creators and producers are in no mood to gloat or punish viewers for not heeding their warnings. However, they have a clear understanding of why we are still attracted to dystopian entertainment, and they wonder if current events will have a lasting impact on their work. They also admit regrets for asking the public to get involved with the nightmares they invent.

"You feel guilty for putting these anxieties on people's minds," says Bruce Miller, creator and showrunner of the Hulu adaptation of The Maid's Tale.





"There is no way not to feel that you somehow want things to come true," he says. "But it shows how television and drama in general have something to tell people about how the world works."

Alison Schapker, the showrunner of Netflix's dark science fiction series Altered carbonHe says he has realized how his work is received "when television has become one of the fundamental media, we have to spend time and process what happens during the day." He added that the amplified discomfort of viewers would invariably seep back into his writing. "What I mean as a storyteller always comes from the life I'm living, and that life has been completely altered," says Schapker.

In The Maid's Tale, adapted from Margaret Atwood's novel, the United States has been ravaged by disease and environmental disaster, and has become a totalitarian state where women are enslaved. Altered carbon, based on the Richard K Morgan novel, envision a future when immortality is made possible by technology, but only for those who can afford it. On HBO Westworld, adapted from Michael Crichton's thriller, the realistic automata are subjugated in a world of declining morality and brutal economic disparity.

While these dehumanizing scenarios have proliferated in popular culture, Jonathan Nolan, co-creator and showrunner of Westworld, he says, all stem from a shared human curiosity to imagine society under stress, while observing from a safe distance.

"As a culture, we are collectively testing different strategies and outcomes, trying to get an idea of ​​where we could screw things up," says Nolan. He adds that although there are also utopian fantasies, "people are more interested in seeing versions of the world in which things have gone wrong than well."

Lisa Joy, Nolan's fellow creator and showrunner, says that dystopian narratives can serve as a psychic testing ground to explore in moments of relative calm. "If you look at history, there are cycles of war, of poverty, conflict, famine and disease," she says. "You know it would be arrogant to think that we were immune to those cycles forever."

Part of my job is to be a delicate flower, to feel what is happening in the world. It changes what we write and it certainly will change what we discuss, in terms of history Bruce Miller



Alex Garland, who wrote and directed the high-tech thriller. Developers For FX on Hulu, he says his core ideas – "massive tech companies with unregulated authority, massive power and wealth imbalances" – required no guesswork on his part. "There is nothing remotely insightful about pointing it out," he says. "It's completely obvious. We all know it's there."

Garland has also seen apocalyptic settings in his films. Annihilation (which finds Earth in danger from the alien mutation) and 28 days later (The planet is invaded by zombies). Explain that these types of stories offer an attractive form of "wish fulfillment."

"When I was a kid and I watched zombie movies," says Garland, "in part I would be thinking that zombies are scary. But I would also be thinking, wow, it would be amazing if you could break into any store and take what you wanted." Of course, Garland says, this type of voyeurism is satisfying when it occurs "in advance, from the safety of things." not being like this. "He says the creators and the public have become convinced that" by committing to dystopia, that will vaccinate us so that they don't happen. "Now that civilization has reached a real crisis, not unlike the types Having dramatized, Garland can't help but wonder if this narrative has been useless.

"It is a bit like protesting on Twitter," he says. "It sounds like I'm saying something. But what is the actual result? Probably just another noise bouncing around the echo chamber.

Do these dystopian stories really have any power to prepare us for impending adversity? Miller the Tale of the Maid showrunner says this genre at least offers the comforting perception that people can have some control over their chaotic environments. "We always want to tell stories where a person's decisions take effect," he says. "And in a dystopian world, because it is stripped of the essentials, the options are simpler. You can take the problem that interests you and put it at the center. "

But in the coming weeks and months, will audiences lose their appetite for imaginary worlds that went wrong, and instead look for stories where things get better? These television producers warn against the idea of ​​rewriting their series to tackle the coronavirus pandemic head-on. "What is happening right now is completely real," says Garland, whose work in Developers it is mostly complete. "You are not going to have any significant reaction to what is happening now for at least a few years."

Schapker from Altered carbonechoes these sentiments, saying that these shows don't need to turn into sentimental fantasies or sad whims, either. The narrators' responsibility, he says, is to absorb "the complexity of the moment and reflect it in our work."

"I don't think it's time for saccharin," he says, "and I don't think it's time to look out the window and look." The cast and crew of The Maid's Tale Miller said that about two weeks had passed to film the first new episodes of the fourth season, when they had to stop production due to growing concern about the coronavirus. Anything that happens between now and when filming can resume, Miller says these episodes are unlikely to change, either to reference real-life events or to adjust their tone.

"God knows how things will be by the time this show season comes out," he says. "When you're trying to hit a target and the target hasn't materialized yet, it's a little difficult." At the same time, Miller says that he and his colleagues are still writing the final episodes of this new season, and that the current calamity will almost certainly influence their process in ways they cannot yet predict.

While her overall goal – "to tell a story and make people feel connected to it" – remains the same, Miller says, "part of my job is to be a delicate flower, to feel what's going on in the world." . It changes what we write and it certainly will change what we discuss, at the level of history. ” the Westworld Producers say they've finished filming the show's third season, but a long post-production and special effects process awaits them, one they're trying to figure out how to work remotely while working from home.

Nolan and Joy say they also can't suddenly turn their show into a sentimental fantasy. "There is no way to change our creative DNA and write about something that is not organic to our thoughts," says Joy. What they can do is follow another dramatic tradition and populate their stories with heroic characters who, Joy says, can be "role models for people to look at and say: We will move on."

Dystopian narratives, he says, can be "a drama about a world that can be cruel, random and broken, but the important thing is that, in a world like that, humans do not have to be cruel, random or broken." "

