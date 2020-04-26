What about Caleb & Man In Black? – Up News Info

Warning: this HBO summary Westworld, Season 3, Episode 7 "Past pawn" contains spoilers.

Wow, this episode of Westworld she was a stunning, sublime and Byzantine intelligence who, when it came to telling the story of PTSD and the dissociative memories of a soldier, "Passed Pawn" written by Gina Atwater and directed by Helen Shaver, made the 1990 film by Adrian Lyne . Jacob's ladder It seems like child's play.

Let's see what we can understand here:

Remember the location of Sonora, New Mexico, which appeared on the screen last Sunday when the hospital was making a diagnosis of Ed Harris's man in black? Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) ride horses to that place, which we learn is not only the place that inspired Delos Westworld Park, but it's where the new Season 3 villain, Serac and his Brother, they house Rehoboam's supercomputer predecessor, Solomon. It's important to note that Solomon is a crazy form of AI designed by Serac's brother, who, according to Delores, is schizophrenic. Delores brings Caleb here so he can learn more about who he is ("the people who destroyed your life," she says), and can advance his revolution to secure his host people. Also, "I want a place for my species, for all of us, to be free," she says.

When Caleb and Delores access Solomon, he tells them that the former is part of a "U series". Furthermore, Solomon does not recognize Delores "because it is a Delos product made to imitate a human being."

Go back to the asylum lab where Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is making a diagnosis of what they were doing to the Man in Black. It turns out that Halores injected the Man in Black "with a kind of virus," says Bernard, "once his blood was sent to the lab, he was able to track it down and infiltrate his system. He was looking for some kind of facility." Thus, what led Delores to Sonora, Mexico.

Shortly after learning that Caleb is part of the U series, Bernard reveals that the Man in Black is also part of that line. Both Caleb and Man in Black are outliers according to the Serac supercomputer classification. They underwent revolutionary treatment, sometimes it worked, and sometimes not the people who submitted. When Serac was unable to save humans, "he tried to reprogram them as hosts … but he needed high-grade biometric data," says Bernard, who Man in Black says sold Serac for a lot of money.

Therefore, it is at this point that we can argue that both Caleb and Man in Black are human, simply reprogrammed by Serac. However, remember, this is Westworld, so another piece of information or Easter egg could kill this theory in the future, but it's a fair guess at this point. Some may answer and exclaim: ‘Wrong! Man in Black and Caleb are part of a competitive host line made by Serac! Hmm, we'll see about that. The Darwinian-style U series saw that the strongest assassins, like Caleb, were programmed to eliminate the other outliers, one of them being this season's new cameo character Whitman, played in flashback by Veronica Mars " Enrico Colantoni (more on him in a moment).

However, Man in Black and Caleb have two very different agendas even though they are both part of the "U series" …

As Solomon activates Caleb's memory, we learn that he actually killed his lifemate Frances, which was typical wear on the outlier. And before Caleb kills Whitman (who the first believed was an insurgent on a Crimean mission), the guy reveals that he himself is an outlier, a pharmaceutical representative who asked too many questions about the tabs Frances and Caleb ingest. continually. Those tabs "turn reality off" according to Whitman, hence Caleb having trouble remembering.

The interruption comes in the last part of the episode when Maeve (Thandie Newton) arrives, with the samurai sword in hand, to kill Delores. Clearly, she's been programmed with Serac's agenda and can't really come face to face with Delores' POV, which is to preserve all kinds of hosts. Before losing his arm in a battle with Maeve, Delores tells Caleb to "take what" Solomon gives you "and lead." Caleb demands Solomon: "How do I kill your creator?" and the supercomputer gives you a computer unit.

Upon leaving the lab, Man in Black tells Bernard and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) that the only great clarity he received while in the asylum was that his "original sin" was to create the hosts, and that his only mission is " annihilate all the hosts, starting with the two of you, so kill me now or kill me later. "

Bernard says to Stubbs, "We may need it."

In the final sequence of Maeve and Delores' showdown, the latter presses the "Engage" button on Solomon (this is after Caleb grabs the disc), turning off both her and Newton's characters.

At a deserted gas station, where the Man in Black says he has to "pee," Bernard explains to Stubbs that "Delores was made with poetic sensitivity, she won't destroy humanity," but Caleb will. At that point, Man in Black returns with a gun and exclaims, "You should have killed me when you had the chance." Drink.

In the final moment, we see Caleb walking away from Solomon and discovering Delores' corpse, and the supercomputer has the final words for tonight: "Hello Caleb, I have some instructions for you."

Conclusions and questions: Remember, Solomon is a schizophrenic computer, so Caleb is possibly armed with the mission of taking out Serac (and humanity according to Bernard). Will you find and fight the Man in Black who is planning another wave of guest killings? Delores and Maeve return, and the latter will become an ally? After Delores pressed the "Engage" button, did she force Solomon to turn off all versions of herself that exist in other beings in the western world? Including Halores (whom we see still alive, burned, at the beginning of this episode)?

Tune in next week, cowboys and cowgirls, for the next episode of Westworld, "Crisis Theory" written by Denise Thé and Jonathan Nolan and directed by Jennifer Getzinger.