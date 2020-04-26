Warm weather pushes beaches home, threat of confinement – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX 5) – Public health officials fear the summer weekend weather poses a serious challenge to the emergency shelter order that has helped curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in California.

"Beaches, if you have an area for yourself and it's six feet away, then I think they should be open. People need to get out because they will go crazy being at home," said Claire Chislett.

Chislett was visiting Davenport on the north shore of Santa Cruz County with her family for exercise and fresh air. Her mother Jennifer, a nurse, said she was ready to unplug the excursion if the beaches were crowded.

"If people are being appropriate, wearing their masks and keeping their distance, maybe we will take a walk on the beach. I'm not sure if I camp for the day," Jennifer said.

State and local governments have dissuaded people from gathering in large groups on popular beaches and walking and walking trails with varying degrees of success.

On the north coast of Santa Cruz County, many state beach parking lots remain closed. But in many places, beach lovers have put their cars on the narrow shoulder of the road across the street.

"It's good to see people exercising. I think the shelter in place has made us feel like we need to get out and move," said Tom Mohr. Mohr takes daily walks with his wife and three children along the river trail. Guadalupe in Santa Clara.

Increasingly, he says, you should avoid peak morning and afternoon times to avoid the crowds.

"When we see that people have been sitting too long or gone crazy bouncing off the walls, it's time to get out," Mohr explained.

There was a visible law enforcement presence along the coast, with several officers patrolling. It's unclear if anyone was fined or fined, but the absolute numbers may have made it difficult.

There is concern that lifting the shelter order in place will cause a resurgence of the virus. But several people said they would like to see the restrictions relaxed soon.

"I think we should start opening things up. It has been a while. It is flattening out, it seems from the numbers. And I think people have become more responsible for this, "said Danny Veneklasen.